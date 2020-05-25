OVERVIEW…
High pressure over the Atlantic will pump warmer and increasingly humid air into Southern New England for the rest of this week. That means we’ll be getting a taste of summer starting tomorrow! A cold front will sweep across the state Friday night or Saturday, and that’s when we see our best chance for showers and thunderstorms. Cool and refreshing air will pour into the state Saturday night and Sunday, and it will turn even cooler early next week.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The Memorial Day weekend will end on a quiet note this evening. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures will fall back through the 60s. It’ll be a nice evening for a cookout or any outdoor activities. Overnight, the sky will be overcast, and areas of fog will form. Lows will be in the 50s.
TUESDAY…
Low clouds and fog will burn off tomorrow morning, then the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will range from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. The humidity will be moderate with dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Areas of low clouds and fog will form again tomorrow night. It’ll be mild and a bit muggy with lows near 60.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
All 3 days will be warm and humid. Highs will range from the 70s and the coast to the low and middle 80s inland. Dew point temperatures will rise into the 60s. Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning will give way to developing sunshine. Wednesday will be rain-free. In fact, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine after the morning fog burns off. While a shower or thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out Thursday or Friday, the best chance for showers and storms will come Friday night and Saturday. That’s when a strong cold front will sweep across the state.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MAY…
How long the showers last on Saturday will greatly depend on the progress of the cold front. The GFS is the slower model and keeps the threat of showers going through most of the day. The European Model is faster, and it dries things out Saturday afternoon. In any event, Saturday will be the transition day from warm and humid to cool and dry. We are forecasting highs in the 70s.
Cool, refreshing air will pour into the region Saturday night and Sunday! The mercury will dip to 50-55 Saturday night and the sky will become clear. Sunday will mostly sunny and quite pleasant with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the lower 70s, and the humidity will quite low. Temperatures will then dip into the 40s Saturday night under a mainly clear sky.
MONDAY, JUNE 1ST…
It is going to be a rather cool day for early June. Highs will only be in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Morning sunshine will mix with clouds by afternoon as the strong early June sun battles with chilly air aloft. A few light rain showers may pop up during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
