TUESDAY RECAP…
Rainfall totals from our recent coastal storm ranged from 1.0” to 1.6” across most of the state. One of the highest totals was 1.57” in Bridgeport. Westbrook received 1.56”. We received a report of 1.22” in Staffordville. Rain and drizzle ended this afternoon as the storm lifted away to our north across Coastal Maine. In some parts of the state, there were a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon. High temperatures earlier today ranged from the 40s across much of interior Connecticut to 60 degrees in Groton.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Colder air will overspread the state throughout the night on a brisk northwest wind. Temperatures will fall from the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-32. The wind chill will dip into the teens and 20s. While there could be a sprinkle of flurry this evening, the night will be mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky.
QUITE COLD MIDWEEK…
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and cold. It is going to feel more like late December! Temperatures will remain in the 30s over interior Connecticut. Highs will be closer to 40 degrees near the coast. The wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day, perhaps the teens at times. A flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out, especially in the Western Hills.
Wednesday night will be quite cold. The wind will diminish, and the sky will become clear. Temperatures will dip into the teens just about everywhere!
ANOTHER STORM LATE IN THE WEEK…
Thursday will start out clear and cold, but clouds will overspread the state as the day progresses. Highs will only be in the 30s, perhaps the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills. The next coastal storm will have a big impact on Connecticut late Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will develop late Thursday afternoon and it will become steadier Thursday evening. For most of the state, precipitation should change to all rain by late Thursday night, but mixing may still occur in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut. At this point, we believe snowfall accumulations will range from just a coating to 1” in Coastal Connecticut to 2-5” in the Northwest Hills. A slushy inch or two is possible in the Greater Hartford Area, and in Waterbury. Overnight lows will range from 27-35.
For most of the state precipitation should be in the form of rain during the Friday morning commute. Roads will be wet or slushy depending on where you live. The Northwest Hills could still have some mixed precipitation. The coastal storm will move away from Southern New England Friday afternoon and the precipitation will come to an end. Highs will be in the 40s. The heavy precipitation early in the day could result in flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. There may be some minor flooding on some small streams and rivers as well. Roads will be in much better shape for the evening commute.
THE WEEKEND…
Overall, the weekend is looking good. Saturday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday should feature similar weather conditions although a few rain or wet snow showers could move into the state during the evening hours in advance of a cold front.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
For now, Monday looks good with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will only be in the 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. A passing flurry or show shower is possible.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
