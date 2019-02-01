THURSDAY RECAP…
We had record cold in Connecticut on the last day of January! The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees is a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set on this date in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
Because of yesterday’s record cold, January 2019 will go into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature will come in close to 25.9 degrees, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. Precipitation includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
THIS MORNING…
The sky is clear this morning. It's bitterly cold with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens right now. The wind will lessen as an area of high pressure approaches New England from the west.
FRIDAY (FEBRUARY 1ST)…
We're certainly not at record cold this morning. The record low for February 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is -14, set in 1920. The record low for Bridgeport is 0, set in 1961. Fortunately, the cold weather will begin to moderate this afternoon with temperatures about 10 degrees higher than they were yesterday. Afternoon highs will range from 18-25. Plus, with high pressure nearby, the wind won’t be much of a bother, and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. An area of light snow will slip out to sea well to the south of New England.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will dip into the single digits and lower teens across much of the state.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
We don’t have to worry about any storms this weekend! Plus, the warming trend will continue! Tomorrow, Groundhog Day, is looking good. A cold front will approach the state from the north by late in the day. It may stir up some partial cloudiness during the afternoon, but we don’t expect any precipitation since the front will have very little moisture to work with. Temperatures will finally climb above freezing in parts of the state with highs 30-35.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s. Temperatures will continue to climb on Sunday with highs near 40 degrees. An area of high pressure over New England will keep the wind light. Morning sunshine will probably give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.
A warm front will approach Southern New England Sunday night, but it will be dry and therefore we don’t expect any precipitation. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
The warm front will move away to the north of Connecticut on Monday. A southerly breeze will pick up as the day progresses and temperatures will rise through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy.
Light rain or showers are expected to develop Monday night and it should last into early Tuesday morning. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will really take off thanks to a strong southwesterly flow. Temperatures will peak in the 50s on Tuesday!
Another storm system could bring rain to the state by Wednesday evening. Temperatures won’t be as warm, but they will remain above normal with highs in the low and middle 40s.
Rain should end early Thursday morning. The rest of the day should be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
