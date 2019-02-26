***A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties until 5:00 pm***
TODAY…
Today will be mostly sunny, windy and cold. However, the wind won’t as strong as it was yesterday. Gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. Highs will only be in the 20s across most of the state. Highs may come close to 30 degrees near the coast. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day. At least the sky will be mostly sunny.
Tonight will be quite cold with lows 5-15. However, the wind will become very light as an area of high pressure moves closer to New England. The sky will be clear through most of the night, but some clouds may arrive toward dawn.
SNOW FOR MIDWEEK…
A weak storm system will approach New England from the west on Wednesday, then it will slip out to sea to our south Wednesday night. This will not be a big storm, but we do expect enough snow to plow and shovel.
The sky will become cloudy tomorrow and light snow should begin to break out during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to possibly near 30. Snow will become steadier tomorrow night as temperatures bottom out in the upper teens and 20s. That means this will be a light, fluffy snowfall.
IMPROVING WEATHER THURSDAY…
Snow will have an impact on the Thursday morning commute, but it will end by mid-morning. At this point, we are forecasting a total of 2-5” across the state. As the storm departs, high pressure will build over New England Thursday afternoon. That means we’ll see clearing skies and roads will be in much better shape for the afternoon drive home. Temperatures should peak in the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY…
A weak storm system could bring a period of light snow Friday morning, but weather conditions should improve during the afternoon with some partial clearing. Temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher before the day is over.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
A storm will move into the Northeast on Saturday. At this point, it looks like the rain/snow line will move northward across Connecticut with a storm track near the coast of Southern New England. Therefore, we expect a mixed bag of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. The precipitation should begin during the morning and it will continue during the afternoon. Highs should range from 35-45 from north to south across the state.
The storm will move away to the east of New England Saturday night and the precipitation will come to an end. A brisk northwest wind will usher in another shot of cold air for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by late Saturday night.
Sunday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 30s. The northwest wind could gust to 30-40 mph.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Cold air will continue to pour into New England on Monday. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. We are forecasting morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
