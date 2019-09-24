EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Temps today reach the mid-70s under a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will be more comfortable, and there is just the slightest chance for an isolated shower or some sprinkles.
Tomorrow, we start out in the 50s then peak in the mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday, we’ll be close to 80 for highs… late in the day, there will be a chance for showers (perhaps a rumble of thunder). Then, Friday will feature a lot of sunshine and highs in the 70s.
When it comes to the weekend, we can’t rule out a shower Saturday (likely late day, but it won’t be a washout). Sunday appears to be dry. Both days, highs will be near 80.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------
MONDAY RECAP…
The first day of autumn certainly resembled summer across Connecticut. The high temperature at Bradley Int’l Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area) was 92° --- just 1° away from the 105-year-old record for this date! Yesterday marked the 1st time this month and 27th time this year the temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
We had some rain overnight, even some thunderstorms in parts of state, but that activity is now history. After a very warm start to autumn yesterday, today will feel more fall-like. In the wake of the cold front that passed through earlier this morning, not only is it going to be cooler with highs in the 70s, the humidity will also be much lower as drier air filters into the state on a northwesterly breeze. We anticipate a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day. And, with colder air aloft in tandem with the daytime heating, a sprinkle can’t be ruled out (especially across interior portions of the state).
Tomorrow will feature abundant sunshine, lows in the 50s with highs again in the 70s. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature. By Thursday, we’re flirting with 80 in advance of a cold front. It looks like we're going to get some showers in the state during the afternoon and early evening hours. We’ll then end the week with dry weather, bright sunshine and highs in the 70s.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday as of now, looks to be partly cloudy with a chance for a shower (but not a washout). Then Sunday appears to be dry and brighter. High temperatures could reach or exceed 80 degrees both days!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, the month of September may end with some showers.
THE TROPICS…
There are currently 3 systems in the Atlantic Basin: Jerry, moving in the general direction of Bermuda, Karen, a big rain maker for Puerto Rico and Lorenzo, our latest named storm off the coast of Africa that could strengthen to hurricane status, but is no immediate threat to land.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
