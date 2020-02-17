THIS WEEK
Nice and bright Today
With high pressure to our north, today will be dry and seasonably chilly. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the low 40s for inland portions of the state, and a little milder along the shoreline. There will be a light, but noticeable northerly breeze.
Storm for Tuesday
A storm will move into the Northeast tomorrow. Once again, the storm is expected to track to the north and west of New England, and that will send mild air our way. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain should develop by late morning, but precipitation will likely change to all rain during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the 40s across much of the state before the day is over.
Colder Wednesday through Friday
Wednesday should be partly sunny windy, and colder. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but temperatures will probably drop throughout the day. A northwest wind could gust to 40 mph. Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the upper teens. The wind will slowly subside.
The end of the week will be cold. Thursday and Friday should feature partly sunny skies with highs both days in the low 30s. Lows will be in the low to mid teens.
Not as cold this Weekend
Milder weather will come Saturday and Sunday. The Arctic high pressure cell will move east and a southerly flow will develop. This wind current will add a bit of moisture and warmth to the atmosphere. Temperatures will crest above 40 as a result, under partly sunny skies.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
LAST FRIDAY’S STORM (2-7-20)…
It was a wild day of weather with rain, a few downpours, powerful winds, and temperatures that were in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the state and all at the same time! It was caused by a strong storm system, the center of which passed very close to Connecticut. In fact, a new record was set for the lowest barometric pressure measured during the month of February in the Greater Hartford Area. The barometric pressure bottomed out at 28.65” at Bradley International Airport; the previous February record was 28.72”.
The storm resulted in damaging winds. The wind gusted to 60 mph in New London and Groton. Just offshore, there was a gust to 73 mph at New London Ledge!
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
