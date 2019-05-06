THIS WEEK
Pleasant Today
With high pressure in place, today will be nice. The sky will be partly sunny and the wind will be light. After a pleasant start, temperatures will reach 70 degrees or higher this afternoon.
Showers Tuesday
After a pretty good start tomorrow, showers will return tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the state. After morning sunshine, we should expect clouds and showers by late tomorrow afternoon. There will be enough instability to create a few thunderstorms, as well. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will rise into the 70s. Cooler, drier air will move in from the north tomorrow night as the mercury dips to 45-50 by dawn.
Wednesday
Wednesday’s forecast is still tricky, because it depends on how far south Tuesday afternoon’s front will go. The farther south it's able to sail, the sunnier and more pleasant Wednesday will be. Some models however, have been forecasting it to stall just to the south of New England. That scenario would render a cloudier day with, perhaps, a few showers. Right now we're going with the more pleasant forecast!
Soggy Thursday and Friday
Rain will return Thursday and last into Friday. Model runs have consistently been forecasting more rain for Thursday and Friday, with the return of Tuesday’s frontal boundary in the form of a warm front, and an area of low pressure. Periods of rain will therefore be likely starting Thursday morning and possibly lasting on and off through Friday afternoon.
More clouds Saturday, rain Sunday
Saturday will feature a partly cloudy sky as will Sunday, so at this point it's looking like a fairly good weekend.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
