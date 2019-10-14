A Nice Columbus Day
Columbus Day weekend will finish with nice weather! While we're under partly cloudy skies this morning, we're expecting mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It'll be another mild day with highs near 70 degrees. Thanks to the return of high pressure, the long weekend for many will end on a high note!
NEXT WEEK
Mainly Sunny Tomorrow
Tuesday should be mostly sunny and a little cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the low and middle 60s. High pressure will be in control of the weather, ensuring a nice day.
Wet Wednesday
While Wednesday starts out dry, the wet weather will be rolling in during the afternoon. That's when a cold front and an area of low pressure will bring more rain to the state. The storm will be strengthening as it moves across the region. In doing so, there will be increasing ”lift” in the sky, that will in turn promote efficient rain-making. So, we could get a decent soaking, especially during the late afternoon, evening and night time hours. Highs will most likely range from 58-65.
Windy Thursday
We'll wake up to some morning showers on Thursday, but look for the skies to clear quickly! A gusty northwest wind will usher much cooler air into the state. Highs will only be in the 50s to near 60 degrees despite a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wind gusts to 40 mph are quite possible.
Calmer Friday
The wind will relax Friday. High pressure will move into New England by the end of the week, so the steep pressure gradient that will have caused Thursday’s wind will exit. We can expect mostly sunny skies, lows in the 30s, and highs in the 60s.
Warmer Saturday and Sunday
Warmer weather will come Saturday. The high pressure system that will have arrived Friday will shift a little to the east and a southwesterly wind will develop. This wind will transport warmer air into the region from the South, helping to boost temperatures into the 70s. Sunday will be another nice day!
SEPTEMBER 2019…
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.