NOON UPDATE…
It's a little chilly out there today with pesky clouds hanging around. That's a bit of change from the earlier forecast. The clouds are rolling in from the west. Temps today are only going to head into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Grab a jacket if your heading out on your lunch hour, you're going to need it!
TODAY…
Overall, it's going to be a an okay day with high pressure in place. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs 50-55. The wind won’t be much of a bother, although a light southwesterly breeze will pick up during the afternoon.
The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and it won’t be quite as cold. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
TUESDAY…
A low pressure system will move into New England tomorrow. The bulk of the rain and snow shower activity will pass through Upstate New York and Northern New England. However, a few rain showers will make their way into Connecticut. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, our weather will turn briefly milder with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.
A northwesterly wind will usher in much cooler air Tuesday night as temperatures dip into the 30s in many outlying areas by dawn.
WEDNESDAY…
The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, but it will be windy and cool with highs 50-55. A northwesterly wind will likely gust to 30-40 mph. The air will continue to turn colder Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by dawn Thursday, and wind chill readings will be in the upper teens and 20s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
We're in for a couple of very chilly days! Despite abundant sunshine, highs Thursday will only be in the 40s. Plus, the northwest wind will remain gusty. Once again, gusts to 30-40 mph can be expected. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s!
Thursday night will be quite cold and a hard freeze is possible. The sky will be clear and the wind will gradually subside as high pressure moves closer to New England. In many outlying areas, the mercury will dip into the 20s by dawn Friday.
Friday will be bright and sunny and the wind will be much lighter since high pressure will drift across New England. However, temperatures will only reach the 40s to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon.
NEXT WEEKEND…
The nice weather will carry over into Saturday, although morning sunshine should give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. After a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s, the afternoon hours will be a little more comfortable with highs 50-55.
Our weather for Saturday night and Sunday will greatly depend on the track of a potentially strong coastal storm. The latest run of the GFS model is forecasting a significant storm to pass close to Cape Cod by Sunday evening. If that happens, rain will overspread the state Saturday night and it could be heavy at times on Sunday. Plus, a north or northeasterly wind could gust to over 40 mph especially in Eastern Connecticut. Highs would be near 50 degrees. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting the storm to track just to the west of Connecticut on Sunday. That track would bring milder air into the state.
Since there is a lot of variability among the models, we won’t get too specific. While there is the potential for stormy weather Saturday night and Sunday, the storm could also have a lesser impact on the state. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
