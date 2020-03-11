TODAY, 3/11/20…
Today will start out sunny, then a veil of clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the low and middle 50s. However, those temperatures are still well above normal. The normal, or average, high for March 11th is 46 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Tonight will start out mostly cloudy, but clearing is likely after midnight. The air will turn a little colder with lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from 48-55 with the coolest readings near the coast of Southeastern Connecticut. A northeasterly breeze will turn east or southeasterly during the afternoon as an area of high pressure passes by to our north into Nova Scotia.
A storm system and a warm front will advance toward Southern New England tomorrow night. Therefore, the sky will become cloudy and rain will likely develop after midnight. Lows will be near 40 degrees.
FRIDAY…
The storm system will move through New England on Friday. The morning commute will be wet, but the rain will end during the afternoon. We should see some partial clearing later in the day. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will begin to strengthen. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, but the air will turn colder Friday night. The mercury will dip into the 30s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF WINTER…
It is the last weekend of the winter season since spring will arrive next week, on Thursday, March 19th. The spring season is arriving earlier than it has in more than a century! However, it is shaping up to be a chilly weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny and windy. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A west to northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph, and the wind chill will be in the 30s much of the day.
Saturday night will be blustery and colder with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
A storm will bring rain and perhaps even some wet snow to portions of the Mid-Atlantic States on Sunday. However, high pressure will be the dominant weather feature over New England. That will leave us with a partly to mostly sunny, chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The chilly weather will carry over into the beginning of next week. Monday morning will be cold with lows in the 20s, and afternoon highs will only be in the 40s. It’ll be a dry day, but sunshine will give way to a cloudier sky during the afternoon.
Rain and drizzle will develop later Monday night as milder air streams northward toward Southern New England. Temperatures are expected to reach the 50s on Tuesday, but we’ll likely see plenty of clouds, and some rain from time to time.
TUESDAY RECAP…
It was another unseasonably mild day, but not quite as mild as it was Monday. Highs ranged from the 50s at the coast to well up in the 60s inland. It actually got to 70 degrees at Bradley International Airport! Unlike Monday, no records were tied or broken. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area remains 72 degrees, and that was set on March 10th in 2016. The March 10th record for Bridgeport is 70 degrees, and that was set in 2006.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER...
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. Only 12 other Februarys have been warmer over the last 115 years. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was one of the least snowy on record with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. Instead, it was a tie for 10th place with the winter of 1948-1949, and 2016-2017. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees. The warmest temperature this winter was 70 degrees on January 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees only 10 days later on January 22nd.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
