THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The Labor Day weekend will end on a pleasant note this evening! The sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop back through the 70s. There will be a nice breeze too. Later tonight, we can expect patchy low clouds and areas of fog. Lows will be mostly in the 60s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
An area of high pressure in the Western Atlantic will keep us dry and warm through midweek. Tomorrow, patchy clouds and fog will burn off in the morning then the sky will become mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise well into the 80s away from the coast. In towns like Enfield and Windsor Locks, the temperature could reach the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be moderate as well. It’ll feel more like the middle of summer again! Shoreline highs will be closer to 80 degrees due to an onshore breeze.
Patchy low clouds and fog will develop tomorrow night. It’ll be mild and a bit on the muggy side with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday, areas of low clouds and fog will give way to a partly to mostly sunny skies. Once again, temperatures will rise well into the 80s over interior portions of the state. The humidity will be a little higher as well.
Wednesday night will be mild and muggy with areas of fog. Lows will range from 65-70.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Thursday will be warm and humid as well with highs in the 80s. The sky will be partly sunny. A cold front will move southward across New England and it could stir up a few showers and thunderstorms. However, a widespread rainfall is unlikely, and that is certainly something we really need. Much of Northern and Eastern Connecticut are still in a “severe’ drought.
The cold front will move onward to the south of New England Thursday night, and this will allow high pressure to move into the region for the end of the week. Scattered showers will end Thursday night, then cooler air will filter into the state after midnight. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 50s and 60s by morning.
Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably warm. Highs should range from 75-80, and the humidity will be low.
The mercury will then dip into the 50s Friday night, but some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be quite pleasant with high pressure the dominant weather feature over New England. It is shaping up to be a partly to mostly sunny, comfortable day with highs in the 70s.
Changes are likely for the second half of the weekend. A cold front will approach the region from the west, and a southerly flow of warm, humid air will develop. This will bring a rising change for showers and a few thunderstorms. How high temperatures go will greatly depend on how much sunshine we’ll see. For now, we are forecasting highs 75-80 with the anticipation of mostly cloudy skies, but it could be warmer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure and dry air will return to the Northeast on Monday, and that will set us up for several days of pleasant weather. Monday should be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs 75-80.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
