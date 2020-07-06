THIS WEEK
Another heatwave will be possible
Today will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temps are only expected to be right around 80 degrees inland, a little cooler at the shoreline. However, a surge of hot, humid air will arrive by the middle and end of the week. Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed the 90-degree mark by Wednesday. Thursday will be just as warm with highs in the lower 90s. If the hot weather carries over into Friday, we could have our second heat wave of the 2020! So far, we’ve had seven (7) days this year with a temperature of 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International Airport. Mother Nature could certainly add to that total this week.
A risk for showers and thunderstorms
There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms from time to time as well. At this point, we are forecasting scattered showers and storms today, tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The greatest risk for storms may come toward the end of the week, especially on Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND
A part of next weekend may be wet. A coastal storm is expected to move up the coast from the Mid-Atlantic. It will spread steady rain in our direction, with imbedded thunderstorms. The air will be very humid and still very warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Sunny and drier weather will come Sunday as high pressure builds into the area. Highs will reach into the 80s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.