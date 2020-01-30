9:00 PM UPDATE…
It is a chilly, but calm Thursday evening. Temperatures are in the 20s and lower 30s. Willington is one of the coldest locations with a temperature of 23 degrees. Meanwhile, the temperature is 33 degrees at Tweed New Haven Airport. The temperature is 27 degrees in Waterbury and Meriden, and 29 degrees in Hartford. The wind is very light, and there is a veil of thin high clouds across the state.
Previous Discussion...
THURSDAY RECAP…
Temperatures have been well above normal over the last 6 days, but today we were much closer to a normal, or average, late January day. Morning lows were in the teens and 20s, and afternoon highs were in the low and middle 30s. At Bradley International Airport, the official low was 17 degrees, and the official high was 36 degrees. The normal low for January 30th is 18 degrees, and a normal high is 35 degrees. Very close!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Tonight won’t be clear, but it will be nice and quiet. With high pressure in place, the sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind will be light. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the teens and lower 20s.
FRIDAY…
The week, and the month of January, will end on a pleasant note. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and temperatures will begin to trend upward. Afternoon highs will range from 40-45 across much of the state. The wind will be light throughout the day.
The sky will become mostly cloudy tomorrow night, and lows will range from 25-30.
This January won’t end up being the warmest on record, but it will be close to a top 10 finish for the Greater Hartford Area. The warmest January on record was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is currently in 9th place with an average of 33.2 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
A storm will move out to sea well to the south and east of New England Saturday and Saturday night. Therefore, it will very little impact on our weather. Still, there could be a brief period of rain or wet snow, or a wintry mix Saturday. Much of the day will be dry. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
Sunday, Groundhog Day, is looking good. The sky will be partly sunny, and it will be comfortable by early February standards. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
MILD NEXT WEEK…
All signs are pointing toward a big warm-up on Monday as the cool air retreats to the north! Monday will be partly sunny and breezy, and temperatures will likely reach the 50s during the afternoon! A cold front will stall somewhere Southern New England on Tuesday. Therefore, we expect mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for a few rain showers. Temperatures in Connecticut will greatly depend on what side of the front we are on. If we are on the north side (cooler side) temperatures could stay in the 40s. However, if we are the south side (warmer side) temperatures could reach 50 degrees or higher.
Several waves of low pressure will ripple along the front Wednesday and Thursday. That means we can expect rain from time to time. Once again, temperatures will be determined by the position of the front. For now, we are forecasting highs near 50 on Wednesday, but Thursday should be cooler with highs 40-45.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
ALL-TIME RECORD COLD IN JANUARY 1961…
It was on January 22nd in 1961 when the mercury plunged to -26 at Bradley International Airport. That stands as the all-time lowest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! That frigid temperature was part of 4-day stretch of record cold. The low was -13 on the 21st, -26 on the 22nd, -19 on the 23rd, and -19 on the 24th! As long as records have been kept, that is by far the coldest stretch!
SNOW ON THE WEEKEND OF 1/18 AND 1/19…
We had a manageable snowfall over the weekend. A sampling of snow totals from this storm shows 2-6” of snow fell: 6” in Torrington, 5” in Danielson, 4” in Mansfield Center, 3.5” in Tolland, Falls Village, and Staffordville, 3” in Higganum, and 2.5” in New London.
RECORD WARMTH THE WEEKEND OF 1/11 AND 1/12…
New records were set for Saturday, January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for Sunday, January 12th were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
