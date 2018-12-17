THIS WEEK
Let the clearing begin!
While we are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and some drizzle, gray skies are going to clear up today, so put on a happy face! That's because the low pressure center responsible for yesterday's soaking rain continues to move east, away from CT. As this happens, the wind from the west-northwest will strengthen. We're already seeing gusts to 25 mph this morning. Highs will manage to reach into the lower 40s today, thanks to partly sunny skies.
Cold Tuesday & Wednesday
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs only in the lower 30s. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with lows in the teens and highs 40-45. There will be a brisk westerly breeze, but it won’t be as windy as tomorrow. The core of the Artic air will have shifted east, explaining the moderation in temperatures during the afternoon.
Clouds return Thursday/A stormy Friday
A storm will move into the Great Lakes Region on Thursday. In advance of the storm, milder air will stream northward into southern New England. Temperatures will rise into the 40s to near 50 degrees. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a couple of rain showers will develop, but most of the day should be dry.
We’ll have a better chance for precipitation on Friday with a potential coastal storm. At this point, the guidance models are suggesting heavy rain Friday.
Colder next weekend
Colder weather will stream into the state Saturday. High pressure to the west will build into the region. Although a few residual showers of rain will be possible early Saturday morning, we should see gradual clearing during the day. Sunday will be cold and bright with a steady west to northwesterly wind.
White Christmas?
A white Christmas may be a pipe dream, it might not. It appears that Friday’s storm will be mainly rain, with models’ depicting an end to the precipitation before cold air comes into the region on the storm’s back side. Other hopes for a little snow might be a little “lift” that the GFS depicts coming as warmer air starts to make a run at New England Christmas Eve. The current model run of the GFS, in depicting this feature, shows most of the moisture and lift remaining west of New England, however. The European is more hopeful, in showing a fast-moving system moving through late Monday night and Christmas morning that, if modeled correctly, would bring some snow Christmas Day. So, right now, we’re still entertaining the chance for a white Christmas.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
