THURSDAY RECAP…
It was an absolutely gorgeous day, especially for early January! In some Connecticut towns and cities, the temperature reached 50 degrees, which is the normal high for March 21st! At times the sky was completely sunny, but at other times the sky was rather cloudy.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A weak storm system will take aim at Southern New England tonight. Therefore, we can expect increasing cloudiness and light rain will develop toward dawn. Lows will be in the 30s. We do not expect any frozen precipitation with this system.
FRIDAY…
It is shaping up to be a wet Friday morning commute, but the rain will be light. This is a very weak storm system and it won’t last very long. Rain will taper off to spotty drizzle tomorrow afternoon. Despite little or no sunshine, temperatures will likely reach the low and middle 40s.
The sky will be mostly cloudy tomorrow night, and areas of fog may form. Lows will be in the 30s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2020…
A stronger storm system will move into the Northeast on Saturday and that means we can expect more rain. The steadiest and heaviest rain will likely fall in the afternoon and evening. Since the storm will track just to the south of New England, we will remain in a cool north or northeasterly flow. Therefore, highs on Saturday will be limited to the 40s at best.
Rain will change to a wintry mix or snow late Saturday night as colder air gets drawn into the system. Lows will be close to freezing.
Snow or a wintry mix will linger into Sunday morning, but the precipitation should end quickly since the storm will be progressive. Any accumulation of snow should be minor. Still, this is something we’ll need to watch closely. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. However, there is going to be a strong northwesterly wind throughout the day, and it could gust to 40 mph. This will keep wind chills in the upper teens and 20s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s. The wind will gradually subside.
NEXT WEEK…
The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and a couple of flurries are possible. However, it will be relatively quiet. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
Tuesday will start out dry, but a coastal storm will spread snow or a wintry mix into the state by evening. Highs will be near 40. The wintry precipitation will be become steadier and heavier Tuesday night and it could linger into Wednesday morning. It is still to early to forecast snowfall accumulations, but some accumulation appears likely. This could have an impact on the Wednesday morning commute. We’ll be in much better shape Wednesday afternoon. The sky will be partly sunny, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with lows 20-25 and highs in the 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
LOOKING BACK: DECEMBER 2019...
This December went into the record books at the 3rd wettest and the 6th snowiest December on record for the Greater Hartford Area, which is an is an impressive feat when you consider official records date back to 1905! Total precipitation, which includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice, will come in at 7.93”, which is 4.49” above normal. Snowfall will come in at 22.0”, which is 14.6” above normal. The wettest December on record was in 1969 when there was a total of 8.36” of precipitation. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a total of 45.3” of snow.
As far as the temperature goes, this December was not nearly as impressive. The average temperature will come in at 31.7 degrees, which is only 0.1 degrees above normal.
