NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The daylight hours of today will be dry, with increasing cloudiness.
A small coastal storm brushes CT after sunset… any precip should start late evening and is done and over, gone, well before sunrise tomorrow. Our going forecast is on track --- we could see nothing, to perhaps an inch of snow (primarily across SE CT).
Tomorrow, we’ll start out dry with sun and clouds. By the afternoon, with the arrival of Arctic air, there could be some snow showers (or squalls). It will also be windy, gusts could reach 40 mph.
Thursday morning, with the worst of the cold and factoring in the wind, the wind chill could range from -5 to 5! As the day progresses, the wind relaxes, but highs may not get above freezing in some towns despite a mostly sunny sky.
This round of cold won’t last long, as a warming trend commences Friday. We’ll end the week with highs back in the 40s, there could be a late day shower.
The weekend:
Saturday will be quite mild, highs 55-60! There could some showers late in the day; otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Rain chances go up Saturday night into early Sunday. Then, Sunday afternoon should be dry, but cooler (relatively speaking) with highs back in the 40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------
THE NEXT STORM…
A storm system will pass out to sea to the south of New England today and tonight, and it looks like Connecticut will be on the western fringe. Therefore, the storm will have a minimal impact on the state. Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Before the clouds dim the sun, temperatures will reach 40 degrees or higher.
By this evening, light snow or a wintry mix will develop. It won’t last long since the storm will be progressive. The precipitation will end before dawn tomorrow. Total snowfall accumulation will probably range from a dusting to perhaps 2”, especially in Southeastern Connecticut. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning.
WEDNESDAY…
Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for a passing snow shower or two. It is going to become quite windy with a northwest wind gusting to 40 mph or higher. High temperatures will range from 35-40, but the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s throughout the day.
The coldest air of the week will arrive Wednesday night. The mercury will dip into the teens and the wind chill will drop to between zero and 10 above. The wind chill could dip below zero in some locations.
THURSDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England on Thursday, and that means we can look forward to a cold, but quiet day. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will become light during the afternoon. The air will be seasonably cold with highs 28-35. Most of the day will be sunny, but a veil of high clouds could overspread the state during the afternoon.
We’ll see increasing cloudiness Thursday night, and it won’t be quite as cold with lows mostly in the 20s.
MILDER FRIDAY…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Friday, and a southerly flow of milder air will send temperatures rising into the 40s! There will be a chance for a shower of rain or mixed precipitation, but most of the day will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky.
The southerly breeze will continue to pump mild air into the state Friday night. Temperatures could stay above the 40-degree mark!
THE WEEKEND…
The southerly breeze will become stronger Saturday and that’s when the warming trend will peak. Temperatures will reach the mid to perhaps upper 50s! While, the sky will be generally cloudy, rainfall should be limited to a few scattered showers.
A cold front will move southward across New England Saturday night while a storm system approaches the region from the west. Therefore, we can expect a steadier and heavier rain to develop Saturday night. Temperatures should bottom out close to 40 degrees.
The storm will move through New England early Sunday morning, then it will move rapidly away to the east throughout the day. Morning rain will give way to a partly sunny sky by afternoon. A strong northwesterly wind will develop, and cooler air will overspread the state. Still, temperatures will be above normal with highs in the 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny, but not too cold. We are forecasting morning lows in the 20s, and afternoon highs near 40.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
LOOKING BACK: DECEMBER 2019...
This December went into the record books at the 3rd wettest and the 6th snowiest December on record for the Greater Hartford Area, which is an is an impressive feat when you consider official records date back to 1905! Total precipitation, which includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice, will come in at 7.93”, which is 4.49” above normal. Snowfall will come in at 22.0”, which is 14.6” above normal. The wettest December on record was in 1969 when there was a total of 8.36” of precipitation. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a total of 45.3” of snow.
As far as the temperature goes, this December was not nearly as impressive. The average temperature will come in at 31.7 degrees, which is only 0.1 degrees above normal.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
