TONIGHT, AND TOMORROW…
Changes are on the way for tonight and Thursday morning. A disturbance aloft will approach New England from the west. At the same time, a weak low pressure system will develop near the coast of Virginia and North Carolina. The heaviest precipitation will remain to the south of New England, but we’ll get brushed with some light precipitation. Our weather will remain dry this evening, then snow and a wintry mix will develop after midnight and it will last into early tomorrow morning. Near the shoreline, we expect little or no snow accumulation. Over Central and Northern Connecticut, accumulations should range from a dusting to 1” with the highest amounts in the higher elevations. Untreated surfaces could become slick and there may be some issues for the morning commute. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s.
Weather conditions will improve tomorrow as the coastal storm moves out to sea to the east of New England. The sky will become partly sunny and a northwesterly breeze will strengthen. Temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s, which is pleasant for early January. The mercury will dip into the 20s tomorrow night under a partly cloudy to clear sky.
FRIDAY…
The week will end on a pleasant note. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and a southwesterly breeze will strengthen. That means temperatures will be on the rise again! Highs Friday afternoon will be in the mid to perhaps upper 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2019…
A coastal storm will likely impact Connecticut on Saturday with periods of rain. The European Model is forecasting a track close to the Southern New England Coast. The GFS has a track a little farther to the south, but the models are more in line with each other than they were 24 hours ago. We can expect a stiff northeasterly breeze Saturday, but temperatures should reach the low to middle 40s.
The rain will end Saturday night and drier air will move into the state for the second half of the weekend. Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a gusty northwest wind. However, once again, it’ll take a while for the northwest flow to tap colder air. Therefore, we can expect highs in the mid and upper 40s Sunday. Temperatures will trend downward during the afternoon and the air will turn even colder Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should start out sunny, but clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. Plus, high pressure to our north will deliver a shot of much colder air. Highs will only be in the 30s. This could set us up for some messy weather late Monday night and Tuesday as the next storm moves into the Northeast. At this point, it looks like the storm will start as snow then it will change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain. Precipitation could eventually change to all rain, but it may be tough to scour out the sub-freezing air over portions of Northern Connecticut. This storm could have an impact on travel throughout much of the day. Highs will only range from near freezing well inland to near 40 degrees at the coast.
The rain and icy mix could change back to snow Tuesday night as the storm begins to pull away from New England. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and cold with lingering snow showers. Temperatures will probably stay in the 30s for highs.
DECEMBER 2018…
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR…
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
