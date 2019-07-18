THURSDAY RECAP…
While parts of the state were initially dry, it was the shoreline that received the brunt of tropical downpours from mid-morning through early afternoon. In New London, 1.82” of rain was received. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures today only peaked in the upper 70s and lower 80s --- a welcome change from our recent heat. After a lull, more showers developed through the evening commute.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Numerous showers with tropical downpours can be expected this evening, so if you’re heading out, be mindful of poor visibility and ponding on area roadways. Temperatures will remain fairly steady, then only bottom out in the mid to upper 60s by daybreak. Also overnight, expect area of fog to develop.
OUR NEXT (3RD) AND MOST EXTREME HEAT WAVE OF ’19…
We’ll end the week with a surge of heat and humidity. In fact, the National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the state --- starting Friday, and lasting through Sunday.
After morning fog burns off Friday, a partly to mostly sunny sky will help to boost temperatures into the 90s. While most of the state will be dry, we can’t rule out an isolated late day storm as they develop to our northwest and head our way. Saturday looks to be even hotter (perhaps close to, or over, 100 away from Long Island Sound). If 100 is achieved at Bradley Int’l Airport, the record for July 20th will be tied (it’s from 1991). In case you’re wondering, the last time the Hartford Area experienced 100° heat was on July 18 of 2012! The record for Bridgeport on Saturday is 95 (also set in 1991). Sunday will again be hot, we can expect more of the same with highs close to those of Saturday. For the 21st of July, the records are 101 for Hartford and 98 for Bridgeport --- it may be close!
Over the 3-day period, the extreme heat combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous conditions as heat index values could go as high as 110 degrees! At area beaches, expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s! While most of the weekend will be dry, there is just a slight chance for an isolated storm late Sunday.
The brutal heat and humidity ends Monday with the passage of a cold front that will likely produce scattered thunderstorms. Expect highs in the mid-80s.
Tuesday, there could be some lingering showers if the front stalls in our vicinity. Then Wednesday of next week, as of now, looks to be dry and seasonably warm with lower humidity! The same can be said For Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). Remember, we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher to classify as a heat wave. We’ve now had a grand total of 14 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradlely Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
