THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A trough of low pressure will move off the East Coast tonight, while a cold front approaches the region from the west. There will be a chance for a shower tonight, and possibly a thunderstorm. However, the greatest instability resides to the south of New England and that is where there will be a chance for severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Mid-Atlantic Region in an “enhanced” area for damaging winds and perhaps even a few tornadoes.
Here in Connecticut, temperatures will drop back into the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
The cold front will move across Southern New England tomorrow and much drier air will follow. Dew points are expected to drop into the upper 40s and 50s during the afternoon! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the air will be warm with highs in the low and middle 80s.
Cooler air will overspread the state tomorrow night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas by dawn under a mainly clear sky.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
Overall, the holiday weekend is looking quite good! Thanks to high pressure, Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, and the air will be dry. There will be a pleasant breeze as well. The mercury will dip into the 50s Saturday night, which will make for some great sleeping weather.
By Sunday, a frontal boundary could be close enough to bring a few showers to Massachusetts and possibly Northern Connecticut. Otherwise, we can expect partly sunny skies. After a cool morning, temperatures will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon. Beach temperatures will range from 75-80 thanks to an onshore breeze.
We will round out the Labor Day weekend on the pleasant note. Monday will be mostly sunny, and it will be a great day for outdoor activities with a hint of mid-summer in the air. Highs will be in the 80s and a nice southerly breeze will develop. That will keep shoreline highs close to 80 degrees.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND THURSDAY…
With a large area of high pressure in the Western Atlantic and an elongated front to our west, a deep southerly flow of warm, increasingly humid air will develop. Tuesday and Wednesday should be rain-free with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s both days, and nighttime lows will be in the 60s. By Thursday, we’ll introduce the chance for a few showers. It should be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the 80s again.
SEPTEMBER IS HERE…
September 1st marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days 90 or higher in 2020.
Yet another record was broken. It was the driest summer on record for the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, at Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same timeframe.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
