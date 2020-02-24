Nice Monday
Today will be another nice day. Expect a mostly sunny sky and mild temperatures. As high pressure moves farther east and a low pressure system in the Midwest moves closer, clouds will start to enter the sky during the afternoon and evening. The positioning of these two systems will also open a southwest flow that will bring about another mild day. Readings will range between 51 and 60!
Stormy midweek
A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region late tonight and tomorrow. A warm front will likely hang up to the south of New England. Therefore, we expect a cloudy, cooler day (although not by much) with periods of showers and drizzle. Highs will be in the low 50s. There will be more showers and drizzle at times tomorrow night. Lows will be in the 30s thanks to a northeasterly flow.
Another storm will take aim at the northeast on Wednesday. Areas of drizzle and fog will give way to a steadier rain during the afternoon and evening. It is going to be a chilly day with a strong northeasterly breeze, and highs in the low to middle 40s.
Colder by week’s end
Rain could briefly change to a little bit of snow in the higher elevations of the state before ending Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs will be in the upper 40s. The northwesterly wind will usher colder air into the state for the end of the week. Temperatures will dip into the 20s Thursday night, and highs on Friday will be in the 30s at best. There will be a gusty northwesterly wind that will certainly add to the chill.
Cold this weekend
Saturday will be windy, cold, and sunny. Arctic high pressure will try to build into the region, allowing for a pretty day, albeit cold. As the high pressure system becomes more centered overhead, the wind will relax Sunday. The cold won’t however; Sunday will start out with a temp of about 17 degrees and afternoon highs will be in the low 30s.
