RIVER FLOODING…
After Friday’s 1.5-3.5” of rain, river flooding has persisted. Flood Warnings continue for the Connecticut River… from Hartford, points south. While minor flooding is occurring, levels have crested and are now receding. They’re forecast to drop below flood stage Christmas night.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
While a snow shower or flurry can’t be ruled out in western or northwestern CT this evening, any lingering cloud cover will erode overnight. As temperatures drop below freezing, moisture on untreated surfaces will freeze leading to a concern for slick travel as black ice develops. This however, will not be an issue for Santa, as he and his reindeer make their way through the state!
CHRISTMAS DAY…
Tuesday will begin with temperatures between 25 and 30. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine and temperatures that will top out between 35 and 40. The combination of a clear sky and light wind will allow temperatures to dip into the lower 20s at night.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
We will enjoy dry, quiet, storm-free weather Wednesday as high pressure will be firmly in control. The sky will be mostly sunny, and it will be seasonable with highs between 35 and 40.
Another storm system will take aim on the region late this week. Thursday we’ll start out with sunshine, then clouds will be on the increase. While dry during the day, rain or a wintry mix should develop at night (briefly, at the onset). With temperatures trending warmer, the precipitation goes over to all rain Friday. We’ll end the week with highs in the 50s!
THE FINAL WEEKEND OF ’18…
Saturday we expect a partly to mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds in behind Friday’s wet weather. Highs in the 40s should be achieved before dropping as a northwesterly wind filters chillier air into the state. Then Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be noticeably colder, lows will be near 20 and then afternoon highs only reach the mid-30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.