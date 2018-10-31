OCTOBER 2018…
We had a widespread frost across the state early this morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. However, this afternoon turned out to be quite comfortable with temperatures topping 60 degrees in many parts of the state. The official low at Bradley International Airport was 27 degrees, but the afternoon highs was a pleasant 62 degrees.
October will go into the record books as a slightly warmer and slightly drier than normal month at Bradley International. The average temperature will come in close to 52.6 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Rainfall at Bradley International was 4.02”, which is 0.35” below normal. The first 12 days of the month were much warmer than normal. In fact, we had a high of 85 degrees on the 10th. However, since the 12th, only 3 days that were normal or slightly warmer than normal. The warm weather that occurred earlier in the month, slightly outweighed the cooler days that were so prevalent since the 12th. The lowest temperature for October was 26 degrees on the 26th.
It was a turbulent month at times with 3 confirmed tornadoes, 2 on October 2nd and 1 tornado on Monday of this week, October 29th.
HALLOWEEN EVENING…
The weather will be great for trick-or-treating! We’ll have an increase in cloud cover, but our weather will remain dry. It’ll be quite comfortable too with temperatures falling back through the 50s! The sky will be mostly cloudy later tonight and showers will develop in the pre-dawn hours, especially in the northern half of the state. Overnight lows will range from 45-55.
A TURBULENT START TO NOVEMBER…
Forecasting temperatures for tomorrow is proving to be quite tricky. A front that separates mild air from cooler air could lie right across Connecticut. To the north of the front, in towns like Enfield and Windsor, temperatures will remain in the 50s. To the south of the front, in towns like Wallingford and Old Saybrook, temperatures could rise well into the 60s. A few showers will move across the state from time to time. The best chance for showers will be in Northern Connecticut.
By Friday, a storm system will move into the Northeast and it will bring showers or periods of rain. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms depending on the where the warm front is located. A southerly breeze will keep our weather unseasonably mild. Morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will be in the 60s.
More showers are likely Friday night and there may be a risk for a thunderstorm. This will all happen in advance of a strong cold front. Rainfall could be heavy at times and localized poor drainage flooding is possible. The southerly breeze will strengthen and therefore temperatures will be quite mild for early November. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
The storm will race through New England on Saturday and it will drag the cold front across Connecticut in the morning. Rain is likely in the morning and a thunderstorm is possible. Even after the front passes through, there may be a few lingering showers in the afternoon and the sky will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures should manage to reach the low and middle 60s, but cooler air will overspread the state during the afternoon and evening. Plus, a strong northwesterly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher during the afternoon as the cooler air moves in. Rainfall totals from tomorrow through Saturday could range from 1-3”.
High pressure will move into the Northeast for the second half of the weekend. Therefore, Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days with mostly sunny skies and much lighter winds. Morning lows will range from 35-45 and the afternoon hours will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night. That is when Daylight Saving Time will come to an end (officially at 2 am Sunday). While this weekend will be 1 hour longer, the sun will set earlier. Sunset on Saturday will be at 5:42 pm, but the sun will set at 4:41 Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
We are forecasting dry weather on Monday. Sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and it should be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s.
By Tuesday, Election Day, a southerly flow of moist, mild air will develop ahead of the next storm system. Therefore, we expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers. Temperatures could top out near 60 degrees.
Rain could be heavy at times late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as a strong cold front moves through the state. A thunderstorm is possible as well. Wednesday afternoon should be partly sunny and windy with highs briefly in the 60s.
MONDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
Severe weather occurred in Southern New England yesterday morinng. The National Weather Service investigated damage that occurred in North Stonington to see if that location was hit by a tornado or some other form of severe weather. They determined the damage was caused by an EF0 tornado with winds of 65-85 mph. The path width was 100 yards wide and 2.3 miles long. The tornado touched down, lifted, then touched down again several times.
An EF0 tornado was also confirmed on Fishers Island (NY) at around 7:35 yesterday morning. Estimated maximum wind speeds were 65-85 mph and the path length was approximately 2 miles long. It was this storm that produced the tornado in Southeastern Connecticut. Another confirmed tornado struck Woods Hole, Massachusetts. It was a small EF0 tornado with maximum winds speeds 60-65 mph, a path width of 10 yards and a path length of 0.1 miles. Both of these tornadoes were associated with waterspouts that moved onshore then became a tornado.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.