March came in like a lamb yesterday, not like a lion which is great news! It was a breezy and colder than normal day by a few degrees, but overall it was pretty quiet. Bright sunshine didn't do too much to warm us up though. We topped out in the 30's in most towns across the state.
MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England today, and this will allow a southerly flow of milder air to develop. Temperatures will rise well into the 40s and even into the lower 50's for some towns. The sky will be partly sunny this afternoon.
A weak cold front will move into Southern New England tonight and then stall near or over the region tomorrow. Therefore, we can expect a mostly cloudy sky tonight with showers developing after 10pm. It will rain until very early tomorrow morning, then it will be just mostly cloudy until tomorrow afternoon. That's when more rain is expected as a weak wave of low pressure approaches New England from the west. In terms of our temperatures, it's going to feel more like spring with highs in the 50s!
We can expect more showers at times tomorrow night and Wednesday morning as a storm system passes through New England. Showers should taper off pretty early on Wednesday as a drier northwesterly flow develops. It is going to be another unseasonably mild day with highs in the 50s.
Thursday looks like a pretty pleasant day. It will be breezy, but sunny and dry. Highs will range from 45-50.
A strong cold front will move into New England on Friday. Therefore, there will be a chance for rain and wet snow showers. Temperatures should reach 45-50 before dropping off during the afternoon and evening. Friday night will be blustery and much colder with lows in the 20s.
Saturday is shaping up to be a sunny day, but it will likely be windy and cold with highs 35-40. Sunday also looks dry and sunny, with highs into the mid 40's.
FEBRUARY 2020 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. This February was the 12th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905! The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. And get this, this February was the 2nd least snowy on record! The total measured snowfall for the month is 0.4”. 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter was 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole with Scot Haney
