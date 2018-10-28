QUIETER & MILDER TODAY
Today will be the better of the two weekend days since yesterday’s storm will move far enough to the north of Connecticut that its effect will be nullified. While a lingering morning shower or two can’t be entirely discounted, most of the day will be dry. Plus, we’ll likely see a little sunshine from time to time. this afternoon should be comfortable with highs in the 50s in most towns. Should we see enough sun, a few towns may enjoy highs near 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK
Unsettled Monday
Monday will be unsettled. A weaker coastal storm will impact Connecticut on Monday. We can expect showers or a few periods of rain and highs in the 50s. The rain will end Monday night.
Pleasant Tuesday
Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy. Highs will range from 55-60.
Halloween
Wednesday, Halloween, should be main dry. However, a shower or two can’t be ruled out with a frontal boundary in the vicinity. It’ll be a mild day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the upper 40s for the trick-or-treaters. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy and there should be only a slight chance for an evening shower.
Showers at week’s end
A storm will approach New England from the west on Thursday. Therefore, we can expect increasing cloudiness and showers could develop during the afternoon. We expect highs in the upper 50s.
Friday could be unseasonably mild with highs in the 60s. A strong southerly flow of warm air will develop ahead of a strong cold front. Showers and thunderstorms may arrive in advance of the front during the afternoon.
Dry and cooler Saturday
Saturday will be dry and cool. As Friday’s front moves east, high pressure over the Great Lakes will nose into the area and partly sunny skies will result.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.