Record cold
Record cold was recorded this morning in parts of the state. Bridgeport’s low of 22 degrees was a tie with 1971’s 22. Bradley’s low of 20 was a ”near miss” to the existing record of 19.
Tonight
Although it will be cold, near-record cold is not as likely tonight. High pressure will move offshore tonight and a light southerly flow will hold temperatures up just a bit overnight. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s. We will likely see an increase in cloud cover as a weak wave of low pressure in the upper atmosphere passes over the region.
Tomorrow
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. As the over wind flow turns southeasterly then southerly, clouds will be in greater number than Saturday, courtesy of increased moisture. We are not expecting any precipitation, however. The southerly flow will lead to the arrival of warmer air; temperatures will reach 48-55. The southerly breeze will increase as the day progresses, such that we’ll be able to categorize the day as “breezy” by afternoon.
NEXT WEEK
Monday
Veteran’s Day will be a grayer day, but rain-free. A weak cold front will pass through the state Monday. At this point, it doesn’t look like there will be much precipitation, if any. The sky should be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will peak in the 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday
A storm is on the way Tuesday. It will begin as rain in the morning, then we could see a transition over to snow in parts of the state as the day progresses. At this point, it appears that the transition to snow will occur either before or around noon. This system will not be a big snowstorm for Connecticut; however, minor accumulation will be possible, especially if the rush of cold air is as sudden as we think. A strong northerly wind will develop Tuesday afternoon causing the air to turn colder. Readings that will have been in the 40s during the morning will fall into the 30s and 20s during the afternoon and evening.
Any precipitation will end Tuesday night, and a brisk northwesterly wind will usher bitterly cold air into the state. Temperatures will plunge in to the teens and lower 20s Tuesday night, and the wind chill will drop to near zero! It is going to be brutally cold at the bus stop Wednesday morning! Record cold is possible as well. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 13th, is 18 degrees, set in 2001. Wednesday should be partly sunny, but windy and very cold with highs only in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Thursday
Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny. After a very cold morning with lows in the teens, temperatures should rise close to 40 in the afternoon. Record cold will be possible Thursday morning. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 14th is 15 degrees, set in 1986.
Clouds will increase overnight as a system moves up the coast.
Friday
Friday will also bring about fair weather. A storm may begin to move up the coast on Friday. There will be a few showers of rain or snow in southeastern New England; a few may meander into parts of Connecticut early in the day. After the storm passes, the weather will stay dry through the daytime hours with just a blend of sun and clouds. Plus, the air will be much more comfortable with highs around 50, give or take a few degrees.
Saturday
Colder weather will come Saturday. An Arctic front will move south from Canada. Patchy clouds will be possible with this front, but it will otherwise pass through the region dry. The main consequence will be for the air to tur cooler during the afternoon, with temperatures rising into the low-40s during the morning, but falling into the 30s during the afternoon.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
