MILDER SUNDAY
The cold air will quickly depart today as a milder west to southwesterly flow develops. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s away from the coast during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky! Shoreline highs will be closer to 50 degrees due to a steady wind from off the chilly water in Long Island Sound.
Tonight will be quiet and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 30s with a lighter wind and under a partly cloudy sky.
NEXT WEEK
Warmer Monday
The warming trend will peak early next week. A strong southwesterly breeze is expected to send temperatures rising well into the 60s during the afternoon. Shoreline communities will be cooler due a sea breeze. Highs near the water will be in the upper 50s instead. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a very pleasant day with the balmy temperatures and a mostly sunny sky. No records will be challenged Monday since the record high for March 9th is 81 degrees, set in 2016. March 9th is the earliest date in the year where the temperature has reached 80 degrees or higher in the Greater Hartford Area!
Showers Tuesday
Clouds and showers will return to Connecticut on Tuesday as low pressure and its associated cold front approach New England from the west. The best chance for showers will come during the afternoon and evening. A southerly flow in advance of the front will continue to pump mild air into the state. Highs should be close to 60 degrees.
Sunshine Wednesday
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but we may see an increase in cloud cover toward evening as a storm system approaches New England from the west. The air will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s.
Rain and snow Thursday
The storm could bring rain and wet snow to the state Wednesday night. If the storm tracks to the south of New England it could pull colder air into the state. If that happens, precipitation could change to all snow late Wednesday night. This will be a fast-moving storm. Therefore, weather conditions will quickly improve on Thursday. There may be some lingering snow or mixed precipitation in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny, and highs should be in the mid to upper 40s.
Showers possible Friday
Friday should be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out.
Sunny and cool Saturday
Next Saturday will be chilly, but bright. Strong March sunshine will try to warm the air, but it will be a tough fight, as the air will have arrived from the cold Canadian Shield. So, as high pressure builds into the region, sunshine will be ensured. As that system slides east late in the day and a low pressure cell over the Ohio Valley moves closer, clouds will arrive and start to thicken.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
