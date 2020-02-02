JANUARY 2020
January will go into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature will come in at 33.1 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0 degrees above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70 degrees on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International will come in at 1.78”, which is 1.45” below normal. Total snowfall will come in at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. This January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY
Snow showers tonight
Snow showers will be possible tonight. An approaching warm front will be the cause. By tonight and very early Monday morning, they will have weekend some as they enter southern New England. Nevertheless, a minor spotty accumulation of snow will be possible in parts of the state. The night will otherwise be cloudy and reasonably cold, with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK
Warmer Monday and Tuesday
All signs are pointing toward a big warm-up on Monday as the cool air retreats to the north! Monday will be partly sunny and breezy, and temperatures will likely reach 46-53 during the afternoon! A cold front will stall over southern New England Tuesday. Therefore, we expect mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for a few rain showers. Temperatures in Connecticut will greatly depend on the position of the front, but right now, we think the front will be far enough north that temperatures would stay in the 40s.
Unsettled Wednesday through Friday
Several waves of low pressure will ripple along the front Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. That means we can expect rain or mixed precipitation from time to time. One round of precipitation is expected to move across the state on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely support mainly rain., with perhaps a little of an icy mix in northern-most Connecticut.
A more substantial mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be here Thursday. At this point, cold air will be firmly entrenched, allowing for minor accumulations of wintry precipitation. The commutes may be impacted. As of now, it’s too early to give definitive accumulations; however, the models have been consistent in showing modest amounts of a coating to an inch or two.
A change to plain rain will occur Thursday night and Friday morning. As the main event area of low pressure moves over New England and brings warmer air over the region.
Highs on Wednesday should range from 40-45, and we can expect temperatures no higher than the 40s Thursday and Friday.
Unsettled next weekend, too
Snow may be possible next weekend, especially Sunday. A small wave of low pressure is forecast to run up along the coast. Some model output suggests that it will be close enough and potent enough to give Connecticut a brief period of snow, most likely on Sunday. The weekend will otherwise be seasonably cold, with highs I the 30s and lows in the teens.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.