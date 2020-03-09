Warmer Today
While we made it into the mid to upper 50s yesterday, the warming trend will peak today and tomorrow. A southwesterly breeze is expected to send temperatures rising well into the 60s this afternoon. Shoreline communities will be cooler due a sea breeze. Highs near the water will be close to 60 degrees instead. It will be a very pleasant day with the balmy temperatures and a mostly sunny sky. No records will be challenged today since the record high for March 9th is 81 degrees, set in 2016. March 9th is the earliest date in the year where the temperature has reached 80 degrees or higher in the Greater Hartford Area!
Showers Tuesday
Clouds and showers will return to Connecticut tomorrow as low pressure and its associated cold front approach New England from the west. The best chance for showers will come during the afternoon and evening. A southerly flow in advance of the front will continue to pump mild air into the state. Highs should be close to 65 degrees.
Sunshine Wednesday
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but we may see an increase in cloud cover toward evening as a storm system approaches New England from the west. The air will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s.
Thursday
Thursday is looking pretty good too. Although there could be a brief shower in the morning, weather conditions will quickly improve on Thursday. The sky will become partly sunny, and highs should be in the lower 50s.
Showers possible Friday
Friday should be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A rain shower can’t be ruled out.
Sunny and cooler Saturday and Sunday
Saturday will be chilly, but bright. Strong March sunshine will try to warm the air, but it will be a tough fight, as the air will have arrived from Canada. So, as high pressure builds into the region, sunshine will be ensured. As that system slides east late in the day and a low pressure cell over the Ohio Valley moves closer, clouds will arrive and start to thicken.
Sunday is looking pretty good, but much cooler. We're calling for a high of 47 degrees, which is actually closer to normal for a change.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. Only 12 other Februarys have been warmer over the last 115 years. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was one of the least snowy on record with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. Instead, it was a tie for 10th place with the winter of 1948-1949, and 2016-2017. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees. The warmest temperature this winter was 70 degrees on January 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees only 10 days later on January 22nd.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
