AFTERNOON UPDATE...
We'll see scatted showers through the rest of the day… greatest likelihood for an isolated thunderstorm comes from late afternoon, through the early evening hours.
The weekend:
Saturday is the better of the two days: mostly sunny, highs in the 70s.
Sunday will feature more clouds than sun with a chance for showers, primarily late in the day (not a washout).
Next week:
Monday, there will be a better chance for showers, perhaps a thunderstorm and it will be considerably warmer. Then, the middle of the week should be dry and mild.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------
TODAY, 5/17/19
A low pressure system will approach New England from the west today, and a cold front will sweep across Connecticut this evening. While a shower is possible this morning, the best chance for a shower and perhaps a thunderstorm will come during the afternoon and early evening. Despite more clouds than sun, temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 70s away from the coast. A strong southerly breeze may develop as the day progresses.
Showers will end before midnight tonight, and then a drier northwesterly flow will develop on the heels of the cold front. Overnight lows will be around 50, give or take a few degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze. The wind will become light and variable during the afternoon. It is going to be a comfortable day for outdoor activities with highs in the low and middle 70s.
A warm front will advance northward toward Southern New England Saturday night. The sky will start out partly cloudy, then we can expect increasing cloudiness after midnight. Lows will range from 50-55.
Sunday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. With the warm front moving into Northern New England, we should have a strong southerly breeze that will pump warmer air into the state. For now, we are forecasting highs 75-80 away from the coast. While a passing shower is possible, most of the day should be dry.
NEXT WEEK…
A storm system will track to the north of New England on Monday. A strong south to southwesterly flow will continue to pump unseasonably warm air into the state. It could be the warmest day since October 10th of last year when the high was 85 degrees at Bradley International Airport! Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s over interior portions of the state. With the strong onshore breeze, temperatures should stay in the 70s at the coast. A cold front will pass through the state Monday evening. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most of the energy with the system should remain to our north. After the front passes through, a drier and somewhat cooler northwesterly flow will develop Monday night. Temperatures should dip into the range of 55-60.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low and middle 70s. There will be a strong northwesterly breeze.
Wednesday should start out sunny and cool, then clouds may overspread the state during the afternoon. A few showers could arrive by evening. Highs will be in the 70s.
There may be a lingering shower or two Thursday morning. Otherwise, the rest of the day should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
