THE WEEKEND
Shower possible tonight
Tonight will be partly cloudy. A few snow showers may develop, especially to our north in Massachusetts. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s, but they should begin to rise before dawn.
Milder tomorrow
By tomorrow, high pressure will move out to sea far to the east of New England. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach the region from the west. Between these two systems, a southwesterly flow of milder will develop. Temperatures will reach the 40s Sunday afternoon. It’ll be a nice day too with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
A cold front will pass through the state Sunday night, but it will have little moisture to work with. Therefore, we don’t expect any precipitation. The sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures should dip into the 20s by morning.
NEXT WEEK
Chilly and bright Monday
With high pressure to our north, Monday will be dry and seasonably chilly. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the 30s to near 40. There will be a light, but noticeable northerly breeze.
Stormy Tuesday
A storm will move into the Northeast on Tuesday. Once again, the storm is expected to track to the north and west of New England, and that will send mild air our way. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain could develop in the morning, but precipitation will likely change to all rain during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the 40s across much of the state before the day is over.
Much Colder Wednesday through Friday
Wednesday should be partly sunny windy, and much colder. Highs will be in the 30s, but temperatures will probably drop throughout the day. A northwest wind could gust to 40 mph. Wednesday night will be quite cold with lows in the single digits. The wind will slowly subside.
The end of next week will be cold. Thursday and Friday should feature partly sunny skies with highs both days in the 20s and lower 30s.
Not as cold next Saturday
Milder weather will come Saturday. The Arctic high pressure cell will move east and return southerly flow will develop. This wind current will add moisture and warmth to the atmosphere. Temperatures will crest above 40 as a result, and there will be more clouds.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
