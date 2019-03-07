NOON UPDATE..
This morning was cold, but we didn't set any records. We bottomed out at 5 at Bradley Airport; so the current record of -6 stands. The temperature dropped to 13 in Bridgeport, coming awfully close to the record of 10.
At this noon hour, temperatures are still only in the teens and 20's and that's where they'll stay for the remainder of today. Clouds will fill in from time to time, and there may even be a few flurries or snow showers. Any scattered activity will diminish after the sun sets, and we'll be in store for another cold night with lows dropping into the teens and single digits.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow, we’ll start out with sunshine but clouds will increase as the day progresses. The clouds are coming from a weak disturbance heading in our general direction. For the most part, it stays to our south and passes out to sea… it may come close enough to produce flurries or even a little light snow tomorrow night (especially across southern CT).
THE WEEKEND…
For the weekend, there could be some flurries very early Saturday from that disturbance, as it passes to our south and offshore. In its wake, we expect increasing sunshine as the day progresses – highs should be close to 40. Then Sunday, a more substantial storm system will arrive. In the morning, at the onset, there looks to be an icy mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet before a transition to all rain as temperatures eventually warm well into the 40s. During the afternoon/evening, the rain could be heavy at times.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week, as of now, should start storm-free, dry and briefly mild. Then temperatures, yet again, trend colder Tuesday into Wednesday!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
WINTER STORM WAYNE…
Snowfall totals ranged from 4 to 5” on the low end, to nearly a foot-and-a-half on the high end. The most snow was measured in Pomfret, with a total of 16.5 inches! The swath of heaviest snow was in eastern and northeastern CT (southeast of I-84, east of I-91, northeast of Rt 9). Officially at Bradley International Airport, where the records are maintained for the Hartford Area, 7.6” was recorded. This brings the total for the season up to 38.9 inches.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
