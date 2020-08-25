HEAT HEADLINES…
With a high temperature of only 89 at Bradley Int’l Airport yesterday afternoon (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), our 6th heat wave of the year came to an end. It lasted 3 days in duration (Friday 91, Saturday 93, Sunday 93). Also, since we did not hit 90, our tally of 90-degree days for the year stands at 38. This is a tie with 1983 for the greatest number of 90-degree days (records go back to 1905).
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Under a clear to partly cloudy sky, it's a warm and muggy start. A fast-moving cold front will push through Southern New England today. Prior to its arrival, 90 is possible inland. If 90 is achieved at BDL, then 2020 will rank as the year with the most 90-degree days on record as the total will reach 39. As the front moves through CT, isolated storms could develop. Those that do could be strong to severe, with the greatest concern being gusty/damaging wind and perhaps hail. With any thunderstorm, lightning is also a threat. Given the storms will be moving quicker than yesterday’s, the threat for flooding is low.
Behind the front: a taste of autumn for Wednesday! Our hump day will feature a mostly sunny sky, low humidity and temperatures below average for a change. We’re forecasting highs between 75 and 80 with a northwesterly breeze. This cooler, more comfortable weather will be brief as temps trend warmer and the humidity increases toward the end of the week. More rain with perhaps thunderstorms will be possible both Thursday and Friday.
THE WEEKEND…
As of now, the last weekend of August appears 50/50 --- meaning one good day, one not so great day. As a storm system moves across the region, it will draw in the remnant moisture from Laura. Because of this, Saturday looks pretty unsettled with periods of rain. Sunday is a better day, with sunshine, lower humidity and highs near 80.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday looks to feature a continuation of the pleasant weather from Sunday, with a lot of sunshine and temperatures near average for last day of August.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
