3RD HEAT WAVE…
The temperature at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the climate records are maintained for the Hartford Area, hit 96 today! This marks our 10th 90° day of the month, and 16th of the year (so far). Furthermore, it’s official, with our 3rd consecutive day 90 or higher, we have our 3rd heat wave of 2020! It is also the most extreme, to date, with high temperatures of 95, 99 and 96 (Saturday, Sunday, Today).
Our 1st heat wave lasted 5 days (June 20-24) with highs of 92, 92, 94, 91 and 91. Then our 2nd heat wave was earlier this month and was 3 days in duration (July 11-13) with highs of 91, 91 and 90.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A weak cold front has pushed through the state, behind it the wind has shifted to the west and will eventually filter somewhat drier air into Connecticut. This evening, temperatures will drop through the 80s. Overnight, it will be slightly less humid with lows ranging from the mid-60s to the lower 70s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow will be still be hot, but not to the level of today’s heat. Under a mostly sunny sky, we anticipate high temperatures in the lower 90s inland (upper 80s, near 90 at the coast); given this, our heat wave will go into its 4th day. The silver lining is that the humidity wont’ be *as* high as today… but the break will be brief.
Wednesday, there will be an uptick in humidity as a warm front moves through the region. We’ll see more clouds than sun with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely peak in the mid-80s. If, however, there are more breaks in the cloudiness and we see enough sunshine, 90 is possible.
Thursday looks to be a hot and humid day with highs near 90 inland, mid-80s at the coast. There is a chance for thunderstorms in advance of a cold front, those that develop could be strong (possibly severe).
Behind the front, we’ll end the week Friday with more comfortable humidity and highs in the 80s.
THE WEEKEND…
As of right now, both Saturday and Sunday should be dry and bright. The humidity will pleasant, but temperatures appear to trend warmer (again). Over the 2nd half of the weekend, highs could reach or exceed 90 away from the Sound.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday could be hot and humid, with temperatures 90 or higher!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
