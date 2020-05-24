MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Cloudier tonight
Clouds will increase tonight. Easterly flow off the ocean will help to bring into the atmosphere more moisture that will help aid in cloud development. By morning, clouds will cover all the sky – or at least most of it. Lows will be in the 40s in the cooler spots and lower 50s along the western shore and in some of the “urban heat island” locations.
Memorial Day
Memorial Day will be decent, but not perfect. With a continued flow from the northeast, we will likely have a variably cloudy sky, often times partly to mostly cloudy. The air will be comfortable, with highs in the low to middle 70s. The shoreline will be cooler with highs 65-70. By late afternoon, drier air will return aloft that will help to thin out the clouds, offering a brighter finish to the day.
TUESDAY
Warmer weather will come Tuesday. High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast. Therefore, we can expect another pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Plus, a south to southwesterly flow will begin to pump warmer air into the state. Highs will range from the 70s at the coast to the low and middle 80s inland!
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY & FRIDAY
We will be getting a taste of summer with temperatures that will be well above normal for late May. Southern New England will be caught between high pressure offshore and a frontal boundary to our north. The south to southwesterly flow between these two systems will continue to pump warm and increasingly humid air into the state. Highs will be in the mid-80s, possibly the upper 80s at some point. The risk of showers and thunderstorms will depend on the location of the frontal boundary. We expect the risk for showers to remain low through Thursday, but possibly could bring an isolated thunderstorm to northwestern Connecticut to Wednesday and/or Thursday afternoon. As the front gets closer enough Friday, there will be a better chance for late-day showers and thunderstorms.
SUNNY AND DRIER SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Saturday will be pleasantly warm and dry. After yesterday’s cold front will have moved through the region, dry air will settle into the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cooler air will infiltrate Sunday; highs will be in the lower and middle 70s , despite ample sunshine.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
