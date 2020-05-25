Memorial Day
Memorial Day will be a decent day, but not perfect. With a continued flow from the northeast, we will likely have a variably cloudy sky, often times partly to mostly cloudy. The air will be comfortable, with highs in the low to middle 70s. The shoreline will be cooler with highs 69-72. By late afternoon, drier air will return aloft that will help to thin out the clouds, offering a brighter finish to the day.
TUESDAY
Warmer weather will come tomorrow. After a foggy start, high pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast. Therefore, we can expect another pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Plus, a south to southwesterly flow will begin to pump warmer air into the state. Highs will range from the 70s at the coast, to the low 80s inland!
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY & FRIDAY
We will be getting a taste of summer with temperatures that will be well above normal for late May. Southern New England will be caught between high pressure offshore and a frontal boundary to our north. The south to southwesterly flow between these two systems will continue to pump warm and increasingly humid air into the state. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. The risk of showers and thunderstorms will depend on the location of the frontal boundary. We expect the risk for showers to remain low through Thursday. As the front gets closer enough Friday, there will be a better chance for late-day showers and thunderstorms.
SUNNY AND DRIER SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Saturday will be pleasantly warm and dry. After Friday’s cold front moves through the region, dry air will settle into the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cooler air will infiltrate Sunday; highs will be in the lower and middle 70s , despite ample sunshine.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
