WEDNESDAY RECAP…
Parts of the state got drenched with torrential downpours this afternoon. Flash Flood Warnings were issued for portions of Litchfield County and Fairfield County. Thunderstorms also produced numerous lightning strikes. Doppler radar estimated 2-3” of rain fell over a short period of time in portions of Litchfield County, and potentially more than 3” of rain in an area near South Kent and East Kent. Highs today were in the 80s. We did not hit 90 degrees. However, dew point temperatures reached as high as 73 degrees in some locations, which is oppressive humidity.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Weather conditions will settle down this evening. Showers and storms will rapidly dissipate. Areas of fog will warm due to the very moist conditions. It is going to be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s (67-73).
THURSDAY…
It is shaping up to be a hot and very humid day with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees away from the coast. Dew points will probably range from 70-75. That means the heat index (what you feel) will rise well into the 90s. While there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, the risk should be low since there won’t be much of a triggering mechanism.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND…
This will be a very interesting time period. An area of low pressure, currently near the coast of South Carolina, will move northward toward New England. According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a good chance this system will develop into a tropical or sub-tropical cyclone. No matter what form this system takes, it will come loaded with plenty of tropical moisture. Therefore, there is the potential for very heavy rainfall and flooding. However, we don’t know at this point where the heaviest rain will fall. Also, there are some timing issues. Some guidance models are forecasting the rain to arrive Friday morning, while other models are holding the rain off until Friday afternoon. If the slower solution is correct, then the heaviest rain will fall late Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning. At this point, we are expecting a 1-3” rainfall, but locally higher amounts are certainly possible.
For now, we are cautiously optimistic wind won’t become much of a problem. If the storm hugs the coast, it will remain rather weak. If the storm stays over warm water, it could become stronger and produce stronger winds. We will keep you posted!
Sunday should be the better of the 2 weekend days. The sky should be partly sunny, and temperatures will rise close to 90 degrees. The air will also remain humid. A few showers and storms could pop up during the heat of the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms could impact parts of the state during the afternoon.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. However, the humidity may drop off a little, which will certainly be a welcome change.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
