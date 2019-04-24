TODAY, 4/24/19…
Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant day, although it will be quite breezy. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will range from near 60 in the Litchfield Hills to the middle and upper 60s along the I-95 corridor. Highs should be in the middle 60s in the Greater Hartford area. A dry northwesterly breeze could gust to 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear, and the wind will become light. That combination will allow for a big temperature drop. Overnight lows will range from 40-45, but some 30s are possible in the normally colder locations.
PLEASANT THURSDAY…
High pressure will drift across the Northeast Thursday and that means we can look forward to another nice day! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the wind be light most of the day. After a chilly morning, temperatures should reach the lower 70s away from the coast. Shoreline highs will likely be held to the 60s thanks to a developing onshore breeze.
MORE RAIN FRIDAY…
A storm will move into New England on Friday and therefore more rain is in the forecast. We could get a pretty good soaking with some moderate to heavy showers mixed in, perhaps a few thunderstorms as well. Highs will be in the 60s at best.
This will be a quick moving system. Therefore, the rain should end Friday evening. A brisk northwest wind will usher cooler, drier air into the state Friday night. Temperatures should dip into the 40s by dawn.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a windy, cool day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A northwest wind may gust to 30-40 mph. At least it will be a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
The wind will subside Saturday night as temperatures dip into the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.
Another storm system will move into the Northeast on Sunday. More showers are in the forecast and they could arrive as early as Sunday morning. Along with the showers, we are expecting a breezy day with highs in the 60s.
Showers will end early Sunday night then a brisk northwesterly flow of cool, dry air will develop. Temperatures may dip to 40-45 by late Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny, windy and unseasonably cool. If one of the guidance models we look at (the GFS) is correct, temperatures may not rise out of the 50s. Monday night could be quite chilly. The mercury could dip into the 30s.
Since weather systems are moving along swiftly, more changes are in the wind for Tuesday. After some morning sunshine, clouds will take over and rain could arrive by late in the day. We are forecasting highs in the 50s at the coast, and in the lower 60s inland.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
