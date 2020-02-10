THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut this evening then it will stall to our south overnight. Abundant moisture will remain in place. That means we can expect a cloudy night with occasional rain. In the Northwest Hills, there could be some sleet or a few isolated pockets of freezing rain. Temperatures will range from 40-45 this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s for most of the state, although the mercury could dip to freezing or a little below in the Northwest Hills.
TUESDAY…
A wave of low pressure will develop on the front tomorrow and it will slip out to sea to the south of New England. Therefore, we’ll have a cloudy day with a period of rain. There could be an icy mix in the higher elevations near the Massachusetts border. As the wave move away to the east of Cape Cod, we may see some partial clearing later in the day. Highs will range from 40-45.
The clouds will clear away tomorrow night, and a northwesterly flow will usher slightly cooler air into the state. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
WEDNESDAY…
An area of high pressure will move into the Eastern United States by midweek, and that is good news for us! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be cool with highs in the low and middle 40s. There will be a brisk northwest to westerly breeze, but it will diminish later in the day.
The next storm will approach the Northeast Wednesday night. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will develop around or shortly after midnight. Lows will be in the 30s.
THURSDAY…
The storm will track through Southern New England on Thursday, which is a mild track for Connecticut. The wintry mix will change to rain Thursday morning, then rain will taper off to showers during the afternoon. High temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the warm front. For now, we are forecasting highs in the 40s, but we may have a shot at 50 degrees or higher, especially in southern portions of the state.
As the storm moves away to the east of New England Thursday night, much colder air will move into the region on a strengthening northwesterly flow. The mercury will dip into the teens and lower 20s by dawn Friday, and the wind chill will plunge into the single digits by then, perhaps close to zero!
FRIDAY (Valentine's Day)…
The end of the week will be partly sunny, but windy and quite cold. Highs will only range from the teens in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 20s elsewhere. A northerly wind will gust to over 30 mph. The wind chill will be in the single digits and lower teens most of the day!
High pressure will move into New England Friday night. The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the single digits. The last time we had temperatures in the single digits in the Greater Hartford Area was on January 23rd.
THE WEEKEND…
With high pressure in place, Saturday will be sunny or mostly sunny. The air will be cold, but the wind will be light. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, perhaps the middle 30s at the coast.
Saturday night will start out clear, but some clouds will overspread the state at some point as high pressure moves offshore and an ocean flow develops. Temperatures could dip into the teens, but if clouds arrive earlier temperatures may bottom out closer to 20 degrees.
By Sunday, high pressure will move out to sea far to the east of New England. Meanwhile, low pressure will move through the Great Lakes Region. Between these 2 systems, a southerly flow of milder will develop. Temperatures will probably reach the 40s Sunday afternoon. The sky will be generally cloudy, and some rain may develop later in the day. Wet snow may mix in as well, especially over the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut.
MONDAY…
At this point, Monday looks good with a drier northwesterly flow taking over. However, cold air will remain to the north of Connecticut. Therefore, we are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 40s, and the sky should be partly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
LAST FRIDAY’S STORM (2-7-20)…
It was a wild day of weather with rain, a few downpours, powerful winds, and temperatures that were in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the state and all at the same time! It was caused by a strong storm system, the center of which passed very close to Connecticut. In fact, a new record was set for the lowest barometric pressure measured during the month of February in the Greater Hartford Area. The barometric pressure bottomed out at 28.65” at Bradley International Airport; the previous February record was 28.72”.
The storm resulted in damaging winds. The wind gusted to 60 mph in New London and Groton. Just offshore, there was a gust to 73 mph at New London Ledge!
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.