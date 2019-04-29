THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This April is already the 2nd wettest on record for the Greater Hartford area, and records date back to 1905! Rainfall month-to-date is 7.78”. The wettest April on record was in 1983, when we had a grand total of 9.90” of rain. That’ll be hard to beat with just one more day to go, although more rain is in the forecast for tonight.
A weak storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England tonight and it will spread rain into the state later tonight, especially around or just after midnight. In portions of Southern Connecticut, there could be a few moderate to heavy showers in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 40-45.
THE LAST DAY OF APRIL…
Showers will linger into tomorrow morning, but they’ll be gone by lunchtime. The sky will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon, which means we should see a little sunshine from time to time. It’ll be a cool day with highs in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. The normal, or average, high for April 30th is 66 degrees.
High pressure will build southward across New England tomorrow night. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the air will become chilly. Overnight lows will be close to 40 degrees.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1ST…
A storm will track into the Great Lakes Region on Wednesday. At this point, it looks like the bulk of the rain with this storm will pass to the north and west of Connecticut. Therefore, we should have a dry or mainly dry day. After some morning sunshine, the sky will become mostly cloudy and temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees. We could go a little higher if we get more sunshine than expected. The shoreline will be cooler with highs in the 50s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A series of disturbances will bring showery weather both days. With a cloudy or mostly cloudy sky and an east or northeasterly flow at the surface, temperatures will likely remain below normal. At this point, it looks like daytime highs will be held to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Nighttime lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY…
A very tricky forecast for sure. It looks we’ll have to deal with rain at some point, but the timing is hard to pin down. For now, we’ll go with increasing cloudiness on Saturday with a period of rain later in the day into Saturday night. Daytime highs should be in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll also go with dry, milder weather on Sunday. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s away from the coast.
The above scenario for the weekend is in line with the GFS guidance model. However, I should point out the European Model is painting a completely different scenario. The European Model is forecasting rain Friday night that will end Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon would be dry and mild. By Sunday, the European Model has another storm developing to the south of New England. If that happens, rain would develop Sunday and we would be stuck in a cool northeasterly flow.
With all of these discrepancies among the models, our confidence in the weekend forecast is very low. We will keep you updated over the coming days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The model differences continue! The GFS is forecasting sunshine and unseasonably warm weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting rain early in the morning followed by a gusty and cool northwest wind! Highs would be in the 60s at best. It is so hard to know which way to go, but at this time we are being optimistic and going with the dry, warm scenario.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
