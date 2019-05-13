TODAY AND TOMORROW
The next in the series of coastal storms will bring rain to the state today, especially later in the day and tonight. It’ll be breezy and raw, too, with highs in the 40s and low-50s before the rain arrives. Once the precipitation is here, temperatures will cool into the 40s statewide.
This slow-moving storm will become “cut-off” from the steering currents aloft, which will allow it to sit and spin over the Northeast for yet another day tomorrow. As a result, showers will be likely on Tuesday. Once again, it will be breezy and unseasonably cool with highs only in the 40s. The cold air aloft will be responsible for the possibility of wet snow in the higher elevations of New England.
Between now and the end of the day tomorrow, we could pick up another inch or two of rain across the state.
DRIER WEDNESDAY
Weather conditions will improve by midweek as the upper level low lifts away to the north and east of New England. Wednesday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s.
WET AGAIN THURSDAY & FRIDAY
More rain may return Thursday. The next disturbance will spread clouds and showers into the state, especially during the afternoon. Highs should range from 65-70.
Friday will be variably cloudy and breezy with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees, however showers will be possible again later in the day. A cold pool of air aloft in conjunction with a trough in the mid-altitudes will touch off these showers.
DRY SATURDAY
We will get a break from wet weather Saturday. High pressure will nose into the state, offering this respite. Partly sunny, breezy, and dry weather will come our way. High temperatures could reach 70 degrees or a little higher during the afternoon!
SUNDAY
At this time, Sunday is looking partly sunny.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Meteorologist Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
