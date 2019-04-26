MORE RAIN TODAY…
A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region today and it's associated warm front will continue to advance northward. It should reach Connecticut by late this afternoon. Therefore, more rain is in the forecast. While today won’t be a complete washout, there will be showers from time to time, some of which will be briefly heavy. A strong southerly breeze will develop later this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s, then temperatures will hold steady or perhaps even rise tonight.
A cold front will move into the moisture laden air tonight. Heavy showers are likely this evening, and a few thunderstorms are possible. Some storms could produce gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. We have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the possibility of poor drainage flooding. Plus, streams and rivers are running high. Another round of heavy rain could cause them to rise again. We are forecasting 1-2” of rain for parts of the state and there could be locally higher amounts.
THE WEEKEND…
Rain could linger into tomorrow morning, then the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, windy and quite cool. Highs will range from 55-60. A few more showers are expected to move across the state tomorrow afternoon.
The wind will subside tomorrow night as temperatures dip into the range of 35-45 under a partly cloudy sky.
Another storm system will approach New England from the west on Sunday. Therefore, more rain is in the forecast and it could arrive as early as Sunday morning. Along with the rain, we are expecting a mainly cloudy day with highs only in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
Rain will end Sunday night, then a brisk northwesterly flow of cool, dry air will develop. Temperatures could dip into the 30s in some Connecticut towns by dawn.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy and dry. After a chilly morning, temperatures should reach 60 degrees or a little higher during the afternoon.
Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and there is a good chance we’ll see more showers or perhaps a period of steadier light rain. Highs should range from 60-65
Another storm system will probably impact the state either Wednesday or Thursday. While we are not sure about the timing at this point, another round of wet weather does seem likely. We are in a very active weather pattern right that will continue to bring rain to the state from time to time.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
