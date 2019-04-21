For the foreseeable future, portions of the Connecticut River are under a FLOOD WARNING, as melted snow and rain water from the entire Connecticut River Watershed flushes through the system.
COOL & QUIET TONIGHT
After a gray and mild Easter, tonight will be cool and quiet. Enough dry air will move overhead tonight to permit patches of open sky. As a result, lows will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s. There may be an isolated shower early in the night, but the dry air should be effective in eliminating most of the threat for rain overnight.
NEXT WEEK
Rain Monday
More rain will be possible Monday. After a period during the morning when there may be brightness to the sky, clouds will thicken as the next system arrives. A cell of low pressure will form to the south of New England and move northwest into southeastern New England. It will bring rain by mid-afternoon. The heaviest and steadiest of rain will likely occur in eastern Connecticut, closer to the storm’s center. Rain will last into Monday night and may not totally clear until early Tuesday morning. Clouds and rain will limit highs to 60-65.
Becoming drier Tuesday
Weather conditions are expected to improve Tuesday. The rain-making area of low pressure will move east of the region. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then the sky will become partly sunny. Tuesday afternoon will be dry and warm with highs in the middle 70s. The air will remain slightly cooler along the shore, where highs will top out in the upper-60s.
Showers Wednesday
Wednesday will prove to be wet, as scattered showers associated with a cold front cross the region. After they pass earlier in the day, the sun will come out and temperatures will warm into the upper-60s.
Pleasant Thursday
Thursday will be partly sunny and pleasant. In between storm systems, slowly subsiding air will bring forth the sunshine. The air will be mild, with highs in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees. Nighttime lows will be comfortably cool: 40s.
Showers Friday
Friday will be wet. An area of low pressure will move into the state from the west and bring a period of rain, beginning in the middle part of the morning and lasting into the afternoon. The air will be seasonally mild, with readings in the 60s.
Cooler Saturday
Saturday will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. A stiff northwesterly breeze will keep the day fresh. As dry air flows into the sky above, sunshine will be assured.
Showers Sunday
Beginning dry and sunny, Sunday may end rainy as a quick-moving system glides into southern New England from the Great Lakes.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
