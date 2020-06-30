THIS EVENING, TONIGHT...
As expected, we saw showers and storm flare up across CT during the day... fortunately, they did not reach severe limits and brought meaningful rain to parts of the state. This evening, any ongoing activity should fizzle. Then tonight, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with areas of fog developing. Temperatures will only bottom out in the mid-60s.
TOMORROW...
Essentially, we can expect more of the same for our Hump Day. The cut off low that has been responsible for our recent unsettled and wet weather pattern will continue to spin nearby, creating enough instability for more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow, we could a few more intervals of sunshine. Given this temperatures could top out between 75 and 80. The humidity will remain up, so when not raining it will certainly feel quite muggy. We will be keeping a close eye on Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler, the only Live Doppler in the state! If you have outdoor plans, you can use it too... by visiting wfsb.com or though the All-New WFSB Streaming News App, where you can see Live Pinpoint Doppler, zoom and track the storms in your town.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Warmer, more humid weather will return Thursday. The wind will turn southwesterly helping temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s inland, and near 80 at the shoreline.
Friday, we anticipate a mix of sun and clouds. While it looks primarily dry, an isolated afternoon shower or storm can't be ruled out. It will also be a tad cooler, with highs in the lower 80s.
4TH OF JULY WEEKEND...
The 4th of July Holiday still looks good! Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs within a couple degrees of 80 (therefore 'seasonably cool'). The humidity will also be quite comfortable. Sunday will start out dry, but there may be some storms popping up later in the day; however, we do not expect a washout by any means (likely a situation where many towns remain dry). Temperatures will be warmer than Saturday, as they reach the mid-80s.
NEXT WEEK...
The start of the first full week of July appears to involve a warming trend. Monday, as of now, should be primarily dry with highs in the mid-80s. By Tuesday, temperatures could flirt with 90 inland. Also, Tuesday, a shower or storm may be possible.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon and the WFSB Weather Staff
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.