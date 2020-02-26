NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will be primarily cloudy and damp, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
The next and more substantial round of rain (heavy at times) arrives tonight, as it moves through isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
Rain continues into the early morning hours of Thursday, but by mid-to-late morning it should end with partial clearing thereafter. Tomorrow afternoon, as the storm system responsible for the wet weather moves out, the wind increases (gusts 40+mph possible). Eventually colder air filters into the state.
As we close out the week, it will be colder and windy Friday but dry. Highs 35-40, but the wind will make it feel much colder (in the morning, wind chill values will be in the teens).
The weekend forecast is on track:
Dry both days - morning lows in the teens, then afternoon highs in the 30s. The wind will still be up a bit, making it feel a tad chiller.
Next week starts out dry and quiet, also a bit milder… but then we could enter a period of unsettled weather by midweek.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 2/26/20…
Today will be overcast, but rainfall will be spotty and light. There will be some drizzle and areas of fog as well. A northeasterly flow of cool air will keep highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees in some locations.
A storm system will track to the west of New England tonight. A secondary storm will develop close to the coast, and it's this system that will move directly over Connecticut. Rain will become steadier and heavier tonight, and you might even hear some thunder in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will bottom out near 40 degrees.
THURSDAY…
The storm will lift away to the north of Connecticut tomorrow. The morning commute will be wet, but rain will end before midday. During the afternoon, we’ll see some partial clearing. A strong westerly wind will develop, and gusts to 40 mph or greater will be possible. Highs will range from 45-50, but temperatures will drop off during the afternoon and evening as colder air moves into the state.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, blustery, and much colder with lows in the 20s. Wind chills will dip into the single digits and teens.
FRIDAY…
It will feel much more like winter again for the end of the week. Friday will be partly sunny, windy, and cold with highs mostly in the 30s. We may have a shot at 40 degrees closer to the coast. A westerly wind will gust to 30-40 mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.
The air will turn even colder Friday night. The mercury will dip into the teens and lower 20s by dawn Saturday, and wind chills will range from zero to 10 above.
A COLD WEEKEND…
Saturday, the last day of February, will be quite cold. Despite a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures will struggle to reach freezing. Temperatures may not rise out of the 20s in the Litchfield Hills. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
Saturday night will be breezy and quite cold with lows mostly in the teens. Wind chills will range from zero to 10 above.
March will get off to a cold start on Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the low and middle 30s. A stiff northwesterly breeze means wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s. A ridge of high pressure will move over New England by late Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to drop solidly into the teens.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The cold weather will begin to moderate on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. With a ridge of high pressure drifting across the region, the wind will be light.
Unsettled weather is expected to return by Tuesday. At this point, it looks like a wintry mix in the morning will change to rain during the afternoon. We may not see our high temperatures realized until much later in the day. Temperatures by evening should range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature in January was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
