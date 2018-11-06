ELECTION DAY…
You're going to run into a shower or some drizzle on your way to the polls this morning, but the bulk of the rain will fall during the afternoon and early evening. That’s when heavy showers will move across the state along with a few scattered thunderstorms. Plus, a warm front will move northward through Connecticut and temperatures will be on the rise. Temperatures will likely reach the low and middle 60s across much of Southern and Southeastern Connecticut during the afternoon. However, temperatures could stay in the 40s and 50s most of the day in Northern Connecticut, especially in the Connecticut River Valley. Temperatures may not jump until late afternoon or evening.
A cold front will sweep through the state this evening and drier air will follow. Showers will end by late evening then the sky will become partly cloudy. Temperatures will dip into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
TOMORROW AND THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and quite breezy. A westerly wind could gust to 30 mph or higher. Cool air will lag behind the departing cold front and therefore temperatures should reach 60 degrees, if not a little higher.
The air will turn much cooler late tomorrow and tomorrow night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s to near 40 degrees by Thursday morning. The westerly breeze will ease up a bit.
Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the 50s. The combinations of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip to near freezing Thursday night.
MORE RAIN FRIDAY…
Another storm system will begin to move up the coast on Friday. Friday morning will be dry, and we might see a little sunshine for a while. However, clouds will quickly take over and rain will develop during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the upper 40s and low 50s before the rain moves in. More rain can be expected Friday night as temperatures dip into the 30s by morning. Wet snow could possibly mix in over the Litchfield Hills by late Friday night.
THE WEEKEND…
Rain should end quickly Saturday morning, then the sky will become partly sunny. However, a strong northwesterly wind will develop as the storm intensifies to our north. Gusts to 40 mph or higher are possible. The air will turn colder too. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
The wind will gradually subside Saturday night and the sky will become clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas.
High pressure will move across the region on Sunday and that means we can look forward to a pleasant day. The sky will be mostly sunny, the wind will be lighter, and the air will be chilly with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy and a shower is possible. However, any rainfall will be spotty and light. Highs should be in the lower 50s.
OCTOBER 2018...
We had a widespread frost across the state early this morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. However, this afternoon turned out to be quite comfortable with temperatures topping 60 degrees in many parts of the state. The official low at Bradley International Airport was 27 degrees, but the afternoon highs was a pleasant 62 degrees.
October will go into the record books as a slightly warmer and slightly drier than normal month at Bradley International. The average temperature will come in close to 52.6 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Rainfall at Bradley International was 4.02”, which is 0.35” below normal. The first 12 days of the month were much warmer than normal. In fact, we had a high of 85 degrees on the 10th. However, since the 12th, only 3 days that were normal or slightly warmer than normal. The warm weather that occurred earlier in the month, slightly outweighed the cooler days that were so prevalent since the 12th. The lowest temperature for October was 26 degrees on the 26th.
It was a turbulent month at times with 3 confirmed tornadoes, 2 on October 2nd and 1 tornado on Monday of this week, October 29th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
