THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A storm system will track through Southern New England tonight. That means will can expect periods of rain. At times, the rain may come down pretty hard. It’ll be a chilly rain with temperatures in the 50s this evening, and overnight lows in the 40s and lower 50s. Rain will end before dawn.
FRIDAY…
Weather conditions will rapidly nicely tomorrow. The clouds will clear away and we’ll see plenty of sunshine, especially during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 60s elsewhere. A strong north to northwesterly breeze will gust to over 30 mph at times.
The wind will gradually subside Friday night as high pressure moves closer to New England. The sky will remain clear. These are ideal conditions for plenty of cooling, especially with the longer autumn nights. The mercury will dip into the 30s in many locations by dawn and scattered frost is likely. However, a statewide killing frost appears unlikely at this time.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
High pressure will give us a beautiful Saturday! We can look forward to abundant sunshine. It’ll be a crisp, cool day with highs 60-65. Saturday night will be clear and brisk with lows near 40.
Sunday will start out sunny, the clouds will begin to overspread the state during the afternoon. A developing southerly breeze will allow temperatures to reach the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Rain will move into the state Sunday night. Plus, the southerly flow will keep the milder are coming. Lows will only be near 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will move through the state on Monday. Showers or periods of rain are likely, and there may be a few embedded thunderstorms. It is shaping up to be a mild, muggy day with highs in the 60s to near 70. The wet weather should end later Monday night.
A large high pressure system will bring beautiful weather conditions Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The sky will become mostly sunny Tuesday and the air will dry out nicely. Highs will be in the 60s. Tuesday night will be clear and chilly with lows 35-45. Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the 60s. Scattered frost is possible Wednesday night with lows in the 30s. Thursday will be another winner with sunshine and highs in the 60s once again.
SEPTEMBER 2019…
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.