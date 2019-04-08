9:00 PM UPDATE…
The sky is overcast across the state at this hour, but there is very little precipitation. There may be some spotty drizzle. In most places the visibility is good, but fog has reduced the visibility to a 0.50 mile in Chester and 3 miles at the Waterbury/Oxford Airport. Temperatures range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. The temperature is 38 degrees in Danielson, and 39 degrees in Waterbury and Winsted. On the higher end, the temperature is 45 degrees in New Haven and 46 in Bridgeport. The temperature in Hartford is holding steady at 42 degrees. A north to northeasterly breeze is averaging 5-15 mph.
Previous Discussion...
HUGE CONTRAST ACROSS THE STATE TODAY…
Mild air reached Western Connecticut today, but it was a different story across the rest of the state. As of 4:00 this afternoon, the temperature was 73 degrees in Greenwich, 51 in Waterbury, 42 in Hartford, and 41 degrees in Danielson! Much of the state was also socked in with area of fog and drizzle along with a raw northerly windy. To the southwest of Connecticut, the afternoon high was 79 degrees in New York City, 82 degrees in Philadelphia, and 84 degrees Washington D.C.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A weak low pressure system will track close to the Connecticut Coast early tonight. This will keep most of the state locked in the cool, damp air. Those locations that reached the 60s and 70s today will get into the cooler air this evening as well. By morning, temperatures will range from 35-45 with the coolest temperatures in the hills of Northeastern Connecticut. Isolated showers will move across the state this evening. Otherwise, we can expect areas of drizzle and fog this evening and tonight.
TUESDAY…
We may get a peek or two at the sun tomorrow, or we may see some brightening in the sky at times. Otherwise, there will be plenty of clouds. If the sky stays overcast all day, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Even with limited sunshine, temperatures will rise no higher than the 50s. You may run into some fog and drizzle in the morning then showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will develop during the mid to late afternoon as a broad area of low pressure moves into New England. Showers will linger into tomorrow evening. A cooler and much drier northwesterly flow will develop tomorrow night. That means the clouds will clear away and temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s by dawn.
PLEASANT WEATHER WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY...
Wednesday will be partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs will be in the 50s. A northwesterly breeze will gust to 20-30 mph at times. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop to 25-35 by late Wednesday night.
Thursday will be pleasant with a mostly sunny sky. With high pressure nearby, the wind will be light. After a chilly morning, temperatures should reach the middle to perhaps upper 50s during the afternoon.
FRIDAY…
More changes are on the way for the end of the week. High pressure will move out to sea, away from New England. Meanwhile, a storm will track across the Great Lakes Region. A southerly flow between these 2 systems will push milder air into Southern New England, but moisture levels will be on the rise as well. Temperatures should reach 60-65 away from the coast. The sky will be mostly cloudy or it will become mostly cloudy and there will be a rising chance for showers during the afternoon. A band of heavy showers with embedded thunder could move across the state Friday evening. Showers should end before dawn Saturday.
THE WEEKEND…
Overall, we are looking good! Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the 60s. Temperature should dip into the 30s and lower 40s Saturday night.
Most of Sunday is looking good, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. Highs will be 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain in advance of the next storm could reach Connecticut by Sunday evening, and we could have a period of steady rain Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Rain should linger through Monday morning, then weather conditions are expected to improve during the afternoon. We may see some clearing before the day is over. Highs should be in the upper 50s.
MARCH 2019 RECAP...
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler and drier than normal. Snowfall received was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. Total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
