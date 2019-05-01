APRIL 2019…
April will go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month will come in at 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”.
TODAY, MAY 1ST…
A storm will track into the Great Lakes Region today. At this point, it looks like the bulk of the rain with this storm will remain to the north and west of Connecticut. Therefore, we’ll have a dry or mainly dry day. A few spotty light rain showers can’t be completely ruled out. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the air will remain cool with highs in the 50s. The normal, or average high for May 1st is 67 degrees.
The risk of showers will be on the rise tonight. Overnight lows will range from 45-50.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A series of disturbances will bring showery weather both days, but we’re not expecting a washout as heavy rain appears unlikely. Showers and drizzle will linger into tomorrow morning, but the afternoon should be mainly dry. We may get a peek at the sun, but clouds will likely prevail. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees. We can expect occasional showers on Friday. With a generally cloudy sky, high temperatures should be held close to 60, give or take a few degrees.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY…
It is still a tricky forecast, but the models are coming into better agreement. For now, we are forecasting dry weather Saturday morning then a rising chance for rain during the later part of the day. Temperatures could take a run at 70 degrees away from the coast before the clouds take over.
A coastal storm will move out to sea to the south of New England Saturday night and Sunday. The GFS and the European Model are painting a similar scenario. Therefore, we are forecasting periods of rain for Sunday with highs only in the 60s at best.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
It looks like we’ll have a spell of dry, seasonably mild weather early next week. Monday should feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 70 degrees. Tuesday should be partly sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
