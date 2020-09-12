9 PM UPDATE:
It is a very comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s. The sky is partly cloudy. Overnight, there are some patchy cloudiness due to an ocean flow. In some places, the sky is partly cloudy. In other locations, an overcast may develop. Lows range from 50-55 in most locations.
SUNDAY…
By tomorrow, a large area of high pressure will be centered over the Canadian Maritimes. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach New England from the west. As a result, a southeasterly to southerly flow will spread some ocean moisture into Connecticut. Therefore, tomorrow won’t be as bright as tomorrow. However, we’ll likely see clouds mixing with some partial sunshine, and we don’t expect any rain. The afternoon will be seasonably mild with highs in the 70s.
A few isolated or scattered showers may arrive with the cold front Sunday night. However, the front will have very little moisture to work with, and any showers that do develop will be light. Lows will be near 60.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature most of next week, and that means dry weather will prevail most of the time. There will be little or no relief for the moderate to severe drought that is impacting much of the state. On a positive note, we can expect a long stretch of gorgeous weather!
MONDAY…
The cold front will move away from New England on Monday, and a dry northerly breeze will develop. A shower is possible near the coast early in the morning then we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with the sky trending brighter during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80, but much cooler air will overspread the state Monday night. That’s when temperatures will dip into the 40s and lower 50s!
TUESDAY…
We’ll be getting a taste of fall on Tuesday. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only be near 70 degrees! High pressure will be centered over Southern New England Tuesday night. The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to dip to some rather chilly levels. Lows will be mostly in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY…
We’ll see a nice rebound by Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will move offshore, and a southerly flow of warmer air will develop. After a brisk morning, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s away from the coast. The sky will be mostly sunny.
Wednesday night won’t be as cool as recent night. Lows will be in the 50s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. It could stir up a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two later in the day. Before the front arrives, temperatures will rise close to 80 degrees! Thursday night will be partly cloudy and a bit cooler with lows in the 50s.
Cooler air will move into the state on Friday. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny, and highs be close to 70 degrees. There will be a nicely northerly breeze as well.
SATURDAY…
It is shaping up to be a very nice day with high pressure in place. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. After a cool morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, temperatures should reach the 70s during the afternoon.
PAULETTE…
Paulette is forecast to become a strong Category 2 hurricane as it passes near or over Bermuda tomorrow night or Monday morning. Paulette will then turn northeastward, and it will stay far away from the East Coast of the United States. However, there will be some rough water along the coast of New England. Large waves and ocean swells are likely. Plus, there will be rough surf and dangerous rip currents. The main impact will be along the ocean facing beaches of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and the coast of Northern New England.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Lorin Richardson
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
