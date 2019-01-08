AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Any sort of organized precip is over (for now), we’ll remain cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle this afternoon. While initially, in valley locations, there could be slick spots with temperatures below freezing... they'll continue warming, topping out near/above 40 this afternoon statewide (already in the 40s throughout southern CT as of Noon).
This evening there will be scattered showers. Then tonight, a round of rain moves in (could be briefly heavy in spots) but is gone by daybreak, there is a slight chance in extreme NW CT for a little snow. Tomorrow, the wind picks up -- we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. While most of the state will be dry, scattered snow showers will be possible in the NW Hills (perhaps some flurries elsewhere).
We trend progressively colder as we end the week, it will also be windy. Highs eventually will be in the 20s, with wind chill values in the teens/single digits.
The weekend: Saturday starts out with single digit lows as the wind subsides, then that afternoon temps only rebound to the 20s. Sunday, our most recent model runs keep a storm offshore – still a timeframe of interest, as we’re 5 days out, but currently the 2nd half of the weekend looks to feature dry/quiet weather.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------------
THIS MORNING…
Clouds lowered and thickened in advance of a warm front last night, and as of 3am this morning, snow and a wintry mix had developed. Roads are becoming slick, especially away from the coast. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Litchfield County and for Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven Counties this morning.
The morning commute could be slick over interior portions of the state. Snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will change to rain showers as the morning progresses. Snowfall totals will be light, from a coating to 1” and there will be a thin glaze of ice on top. More rain showers are likely this afternoon, but temperatures will reach 40-45 in many locations. Temperatures could stay in the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills.
TONIGHT, AND WEDNESDAY…
Another disturbance will move into New England tonight with more rain. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s. Rain will mix with wet snow tomorrow morning and a few snow showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon. A storm will intensify near the coast of Maine tomorrow and that means a northwest wind will strengthen, especially during the afternoon. Before the day is over, we could have gusts to 40 mph or higher. Temperatures should peak near 40 degrees inland, with low and middle 40s expected near the coast.
Colder air will overspread the state tomorrow night and the wind will remain gusty. By late tomorrow night, temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 20s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
The strong storm will move through the Canadian Maritimes Thursday and the northwest wind will remain strong across Southern New England. Gusts to 40 mph are possible and the air will be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s. The sky will be partly sunny and most of the day will be dry. A few flurries or snow showers are possible especially in the Northwest Hills.
Thursday night will be blustery and colder with lows in the teens. The wind chill will dip into the single digits, perhaps close to zero.
High pressure will move closer to New England on Friday. Therefore, we expect mostly sunny skies, but it will be breezy and cold with highs only in the 20s. The coldest weather of the week will come Friday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to dip into the single digits in many outlying areas.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 20s. Morning sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. At least the wind won’t be too strong.
Our weather for the second half of the weekend will greatly depend on the track of a developing storm to our south. One model, the GFS, is forecasting a major snowstorm for Saturday night and Sunday. The GFS has been fairly consistent over the last several runs. However, the European Model is forecasting the storm to miss us, staying to the south of New England with perhaps a brushing of light snow Saturday night and Sunday morning. For now, we are just saying there is a chance for snow Sunday with highs near 30 degrees. However, this storm is still 6 days away and many things could and probably will change. The Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast team will be sure to keep you updated throughout the week!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
No matter what happens Sunday, Monday looks dry, breezy and seasonably cold. The sky should be partly sunny, and highs will be close to 30 degrees.
DECEMBER 2018…
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR…
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
